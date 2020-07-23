Advanced search

Ely & District CC get the time trial season going

PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 July 2020

Darren Bennett (pic Davey Jones)

Darren Bennett (pic Davey Jones)

Archant

Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs made a delayed start to the time trial racing series last week.

Rob Golding (pic Davey Jones)Rob Golding (pic Davey Jones)

British Cycling had taken the decision to suspend all competitive racing at open and club level at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March.

But with restrictions easing, the governing body allowed competitions to resume, albeit with strict social distancing rules in place.

Due to the reduced length of the racing season, Tuesday’s 25-mile championship race included both the veterans race and handicap race.

And run on a course going from Witchford to Chatteris and back, it saw Darren Bennett continue from where he had left off in 2019, proving that lockdown had not slowed him down at all.

Jason Ward (pic Davey Jones)Jason Ward (pic Davey Jones)

Bennett not only won the race outright but also set a new course record, completing the 25 miles in a time of 53 minutes 56 seconds.

You may also want to watch:

Second place overall went to Rob Golding with a time of 56.12, followed by John Manlow who stopped the clock at 59.05.

The same three took the same places in the Veterans race, where scratch times are compared to a standard time based on the rider’s age and gender.

Martin Brown (pic Davey Jones)Martin Brown (pic Davey Jones)

In the handicap race Jason Ward beat his time by a massive margin to give him first place, while Martin Brown took second place and Rob Golding took a clean sweep of podium positions in all three championship categories by finishing third on handicap.

There was also a non-championship 10-mile race which was won by Cliff Loveday in a time of 23.02, followed by Martin Holmes (23.59), who managed to break the 25mph barrier despite riding on a standard road bike.

Chris Brown took the last step on the 10-mile podium with a time of 24.04.

Cliff Loveday (pic Davey Jones)Cliff Loveday (pic Davey Jones)

Full results – 10 mile TT: Cliff Loveday 23.02; Martin Holmes 23.59; Chris Brown 24.04; Andy Bright 24.28; Geoffrey Alan Brewster 24.59; Sharon Bennett 26.04; Alison Holmes 28.58.

25 mile TT: Darren Bennett 53.56; Robert Golding 56.12; John Manlow 59.05; Will Shepherd 1:02.46; Martin Brown 1:03.31; Jason Ward 1:10.30; Hanno Fisher 1:11.30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘It’s bigger than we thought’: Grandparents build garden pirate ship in lockdown

Soham grandparents Linda and Terry Skinner built their three grandchildren this pirate ship from the ground up during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Ely & District CC get the time trial season going

Darren Bennett (pic Davey Jones)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

New stretch of A14 is “crucial” to economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic

The official opening of the stretch of road took place in February

Mepal pub unveils outdoor container bar as team adjust to life post-lockdown

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK