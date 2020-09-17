Ely cyclists impress across different events on busy weekend of racing
Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs riders were kept busy at the weekend while achieving some impressive results.
Members took part in two 10-mile trials on Saturday, September 12, with Mathew Eley and Derek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay.
Eley finished 12th overall in 21:42, while Ricketts stopped the clock in 23:13, just 30 seconds shy of his personal best amid windy conditions.
Darran Bennett averaged just under 30mph on the E2/10 course along the A11, clocking a time of 20 minutes and four seconds in a fourth-place finish.
Rob Golding and Will Shepherd also completed the race, coming 20th and 83rd in 21:13 and 23:20 respectively.
Golding returned to action on Sunday, September 13 in the Cambridge CC 25-mile event on the F2A/25 course along the A428 near Cambourne, where despite dropping his chain during the ride, he set a new distance personal best for 25 miles of 53:15.
John Manlow also had an eventful race, finishing in 54:48 despite taking a wrong turn earlier on, while Alison Fox ended her first open 25-mile event in 1:07:59.
Father and son duo Josh and Harvey Woodroffe took part in the second Ashwell Summer Cyclocross race last Sunday.
Harvey earned a third-place podium spot in the under 10s race having battled to come 11th place, while Josh finished 22nd in his second competitive bike race.
