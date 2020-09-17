Ely cyclists impress across different events on busy weekend of racing

Rob Golding on his way to setting a new 25-mile personal best. Picture: DAVEY JONES Archant

Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs riders were kept busy at the weekend while achieving some impressive results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darran Bennett racing to fourth overall on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES Darran Bennett racing to fourth overall on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Members took part in two 10-mile trials on Saturday, September 12, with Mathew Eley and Derek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay.

Eley finished 12th overall in 21:42, while Ricketts stopped the clock in 23:13, just 30 seconds shy of his personal best amid windy conditions.

Darran Bennett averaged just under 30mph on the E2/10 course along the A11, clocking a time of 20 minutes and four seconds in a fourth-place finish.

Rob Golding and Will Shepherd also completed the race, coming 20th and 83rd in 21:13 and 23:20 respectively.

Derek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay. Picture: JELIGNITE PHOTOGRAPHY Derek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay. Picture: JELIGNITE PHOTOGRAPHY

Golding returned to action on Sunday, September 13 in the Cambridge CC 25-mile event on the F2A/25 course along the A428 near Cambourne, where despite dropping his chain during the ride, he set a new distance personal best for 25 miles of 53:15.

John Manlow also had an eventful race, finishing in 54:48 despite taking a wrong turn earlier on, while Alison Fox ended her first open 25-mile event in 1:07:59.

MORE: Riders keeping busy with Ely & District triple header

Father and son duo Josh and Harvey Woodroffe took part in the second Ashwell Summer Cyclocross race last Sunday.

Will Shepherd riding on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES Will Shepherd riding on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Harvey earned a third-place podium spot in the under 10s race having battled to come 11th place, while Josh finished 22nd in his second competitive bike race.

John Manlow finishing after a wrong turn on the F2A/25 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES John Manlow finishing after a wrong turn on the F2A/25 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Alison Fox racing in her first open 25-mile event. Picture: DAVEY JONES Alison Fox racing in her first open 25-mile event. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Harvey Woodroffe racing to third place in the under 10s race. Picture: JOSH WOODROFFE Harvey Woodroffe racing to third place in the under 10s race. Picture: JOSH WOODROFFE

You may also want to watch: