Advanced search

Ely cyclists impress across different events on busy weekend of racing

PUBLISHED: 17:44 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 17 September 2020

Rob Golding on his way to setting a new 25-mile personal best. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Rob Golding on his way to setting a new 25-mile personal best. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Archant

Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs riders were kept busy at the weekend while achieving some impressive results.

Darran Bennett racing to fourth overall on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONESDarran Bennett racing to fourth overall on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Members took part in two 10-mile trials on Saturday, September 12, with Mathew Eley and Derek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay.

Eley finished 12th overall in 21:42, while Ricketts stopped the clock in 23:13, just 30 seconds shy of his personal best amid windy conditions.

Darran Bennett averaged just under 30mph on the E2/10 course along the A11, clocking a time of 20 minutes and four seconds in a fourth-place finish.

Rob Golding and Will Shepherd also completed the race, coming 20th and 83rd in 21:13 and 23:20 respectively.

Derek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay. Picture: JELIGNITE PHOTOGRAPHYDerek Ricketts racing on the B43/10 course near Bungay. Picture: JELIGNITE PHOTOGRAPHY

Golding returned to action on Sunday, September 13 in the Cambridge CC 25-mile event on the F2A/25 course along the A428 near Cambourne, where despite dropping his chain during the ride, he set a new distance personal best for 25 miles of 53:15.

John Manlow also had an eventful race, finishing in 54:48 despite taking a wrong turn earlier on, while Alison Fox ended her first open 25-mile event in 1:07:59.

MORE: Riders keeping busy with Ely & District triple header

Father and son duo Josh and Harvey Woodroffe took part in the second Ashwell Summer Cyclocross race last Sunday.

Will Shepherd riding on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONESWill Shepherd riding on the E2/10 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Harvey earned a third-place podium spot in the under 10s race having battled to come 11th place, while Josh finished 22nd in his second competitive bike race.

John Manlow finishing after a wrong turn on the F2A/25 course. Picture: DAVEY JONESJohn Manlow finishing after a wrong turn on the F2A/25 course. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Alison Fox racing in her first open 25-mile event. Picture: DAVEY JONESAlison Fox racing in her first open 25-mile event. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Harvey Woodroffe racing to third place in the under 10s race. Picture: JOSH WOODROFFEHarvey Woodroffe racing to third place in the under 10s race. Picture: JOSH WOODROFFE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely cyclists impress across different events on busy weekend of racing

Rob Golding on his way to setting a new 25-mile personal best. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Make a ‘simple or spectacular’ illuminated display for Ely’s first ‘window wanderland’

The Stained Glass Museum and Babylon ARTS are calling on East Cambridgeshire residents to make an illuminated window display in their home as part of Ely’s first ‘window wanderland’. Picture: WINDOW WANDERLAND WEBSITE

Ely air cadets swap planes to become TV stars as squadron launches new channel

Members from the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets helped launch their own television channel, including their own version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Filmmaker who claims he spotted elusive ‘Fen Tiger’ to make movie on his terrifying encounter

Filmmaker Martin J Pickering claims he spotted the Fen Tiger when he was a teenager and will base his new film around his experience. Picture: Supplied/Pixabay

Cambs celebrities and influencers asked to help council with Covid-19 awareness campaign

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council are asking celebrities to help with their Covid-19 awareness campaign. Picture (For Illustrative Purposes): Clive Gee/PA Archive/PA Images