Youngsters become muddy monsters for spook-tacular ride this Halloween

Harvey Woodroffe (pictured) was forced to stop in his endurance race, but still managed to finish second and earn third place overall in the under 12s competition at the Muddy Monsters off-road bike race. Picture: DAVEY JONES Archant

Two members of Ely & District Cycling Club- B&T Motor Repairs were in for a spook-tacular ride this Halloween as they turned into muddy monsters for the day.

Aela Brown and Harvey Woodroffe competed in the under 8 girls and under 12 events at the Muddy Monsters off-road bike race at Milton Park, organised by Cambridge Juniors Cycling Club.

The event, deemed as an entry-level series which allows junior riders to race in a safe off-road environment, lived up to its name as inclement conditions resulted in plenty of mud on the course.

Brown finished in an impressive third place in the sprint race and second in the endurance race to earn second place overall.

Meanwhile, Woodroffe fought through the field to finish third in his sprint event, giving him a front row start for the endurance race.

However, a build-up of mud on his rear wheel forced the youngster’s father to help him quickly remove the mud after being unable to turn, but despite this, he managed to finish second and gain third place overall.

