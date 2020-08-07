Bennett recovers from loose chain to continue dominant form for Ely and District Cycling Club

Martin Brown racing in the Ely club event. Picture: DAVEY JONES Archant

A loose chain failed to stop Darran Bennett from maintaining his impressive form of late at the latest Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Ward fiding fixed gear in the Ely club race. Picture: DAVEY JONES Jason Ward fiding fixed gear in the Ely club race. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Bennett saw his chain, which fell off during the Shaftesbury 50-mile open event, come loose again while he was racing in a club event on Tuesday, August 4, which was reduced from 25 miles to a 10-mile race due to resurfacing works between Mepal and Chatteris.

But despite the mechanical issue requiring him to stop, Bennett still came home in a winning time of 21:47, followed by Rob Golding in 22:16 and John Manlow in 24:19.

Will Shepherd averaged over 25mph to finish in 23:52, while Martin Brown, Jason Ward and Alison Holmes recorded times of 24:19, 29:13 and 29:59 respectively.

MORE: Ely & District rider in record-breaking mood following lockdown

Alison Holmes racing on her road bike in the Ely club race. Picture: DAVEY JONES Alison Holmes racing on her road bike in the Ely club race. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Guest riders Stuart Day and Andy Bright also came home in 22:07 and 25:13.

Last weekend, Manlow was the sole Ely member in the Bedfordshire RCC 25-mile race on the F1/B course at Biggleswade, finishing 54th in a 115-strong field in a time of 57:09.