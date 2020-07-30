Ely & District rider in record-breaking mood following lockdown

Darran Bennett broke another club record at the Shaftesbury 50-mile time trial on top of the 25-mile championship race earlier this month. Picture: DAVEY JONES Archant

He has already broken one record, but for one Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs member, he’s gone one step further.

Darran Bennett won the club’s 25-mile championship race in a record time, and he continued his imperious form in the Shaftesbury CC 50-mile time trial.

One of the first events to take place since open racing resumed following the coronavirus lockdown, poor conditions for the Shaftesbury event meant 84 racers from the expected 120 riders started, with only 79 finishers.

Despite the poor weather proving difficult for Bennett having stopped after his chain came off, he managed to finish in one hour, 45 minutes and 53 seconds, breaking the club record of 1:47:12 held by Matt Eley since September 2017.

Adam Wild came home in a winning time of 1:34:28, as Bennett finished 25th overall.