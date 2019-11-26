Ely junior's shine in cyclocross racing

Tom Lewis on his return to competition after injury. Picture: Davey Jones. Archant

Members of the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs of all ages were racing in the Diss CC Suffolk Supercross event.

Ferenc Vanhoutte in the Veterans race. Picture: Davey Jones. Ferenc Vanhoutte in the Veterans race. Picture: Davey Jones.

It took place on Saturday in Redgrave, Suffolk, but the highlight of the day was the performances put in by some of the junior members.

In the under 10s race Harvey Woodroffe raced to 7th despite being gridded at the back of the field.

In the under 12s race Kieran Vanhoutte also had to battle his way through the field after a slip on the first lap, but did so with great determination to finish in 9th place.

In the youth race Tom Lewis was returning to competition after having broken his arm.

Martin Holland in the Grand Vets race. Picture: Davey Jones. Martin Holland in the Grand Vets race. Picture: Davey Jones.

He raced hard with Isaac Barton throughout the race.

In the end, Barton's superior technique on the hurdle was not enough to make up for Lewis's speed on the bike, and Lewis finished ahead in 22nd place (8th place in the Under 14s category) with Barton one place and 25 seconds back in 23rd place.

Andrew Hambling finished just a few places back in 29th.

Ferenc Vanhoutte was the club's sole representative in the veterans race, finishing 41st, while in the grand veterans race Martin Holland finished in 36th place and Simon Hambling in 56th.

Harvey Woodroffe works his way through the field in the U10 race. Picture: Davey Jones. Harvey Woodroffe works his way through the field in the U10 race. Picture: Davey Jones.

Isaac Barton in the youth race. Picture: Fergus Muir. Isaac Barton in the youth race. Picture: Fergus Muir.

Isaac Barton takes on the hurdles. Picture: Fergus Muir. Isaac Barton takes on the hurdles. Picture: Fergus Muir.

