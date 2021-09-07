News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Village footballers to benefit from 'huge impact' of new equipment

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:52 PM September 7, 2021   
New goal installed at Cottenham United FC

Cottenham United FC have installed a new goal at the village's recreation ground thanks to funding. - Credit: Cottenham United Colts

A village football team hopes a new set of goals will have “a huge impact” on the club for seasons to come. 

Coaches from Cottenham United Colts helped put together new 11 vs 11 wheeled goals at the village recreation ground for its junior teams. 

David Burkett, of Cottenham United Colts, said: “These will have a huge impact.  

“We are struggling to accommodate all our teams at the rec and are now hiring pitches at Cottenham Village College (CVC), so it means we can have another set of goals there which helps tremendously.   

“Colts and senior players share all equipment so this is to the benefit of all.” 

David alongside Karl Miles helped attain the new £4,000 equipment for the club, helped by the Co-op member pioneer scheme for Cottenham, Longstanton and Willingham. 

The club also received funding from Fen Edge Community Association. 

David added: “A special mention to supplier MH Goals for their service and flexibility, at a time when running grassroots football teams is getting harder and harder, more and more expensive.” 

Cottenham United Colts, who also play their matches at CVC, boasts 26 teams ranging from under six to under 18s. 

