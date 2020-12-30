All the action from the Cambridge Harriers Hunt Club point-to-point meeting at Cottenham racecourse

A large crowd turned out in good weather for the Cambridge Harriers Hunt Club point-to-point meeting at Cottenham racecourse.

The seven-race card had attracted a good entry for the traditional Christmas period meeting.

Opening the race action was the Cambridge Harriers Hunt Club Members Race with thirteen runners.

With Shantou Tiger a faller at the first it was Rules of War that took up the running with Immie Robinson on board.

They held their position at the front of the pack until well into the second circuit when just after the Cattle yard Laser Beam with Sam Lee took up the running.

With Laser Beam was pre-race favourite Champagne Lily who looked to be challenging for the lead when she fell at the third last.

This left Laser Beam in the lead but they now came under pressure from local runner Burtredgipandgump with former double course champion Archie Wright on board.

The pair disputed the lead into the last and there was nothing in it as they began the run to the post.

It was Laser Beam who had enough in the tank to hold on to win by four lengths while fifteen lengths back in third was Lords Park Star with Phil York.

Next up the Atomic Rose restricted race had a lively start with three fallers in the first three fences.

Avoiding the commotion Carumba with Soloman Wold took up the running but it was Round Robin with Abigale Banks who lead at the end of the first circuit.

They were holing on at the front until with three to go Bonamargy with Dale Peters took the lead with Fumet D'Oudairies and Jack Andrews joining them.

Jumping the last it was Fumet D'Oudairies who had the pace to take the lead and go on to win by seven lengths from Bonamargy.

The third race of the day saw the first of the days feature races, the Cheffins Men's Open with ten runners to the start.

From the start it was Bletchley Castle with Hew Edwards who set the pace, in fact leading all the way until the third last.

With three to go pre-race favourite Art Mauresque with Will Biddick took the lead but Bletchley Castle wasn't finished as they jumped the last almost as one.

As they ran to post Art Mauresque had enough and came home to win by four lengths with Bletchley Castle second and Ballynagour third.

The Countryside Alliance Members Novice Riders Race saw one of the closest finished of the day.

Long-time leader Call Me Vic with Albi Tuffnell began to come under pressure in the closing stages and with three to go Ballyken with Ben Bromley challenged, taking the lead as they approached the second last.

Jumping the last it was a three-horse race as Workbench with Murray Dodd joined the lead battle.

The three horses ran for the post and it was Call Me Vic who found its second wind doing enough to take the win by three lengths from Ballyken with Workbench just two lengths further back in third.

The second of the days feature races, the Ames Nissan Ladies Open, saw seven runners to start.

Pre-race favourite Ravished with Harriet Tucker took the lead with two to jump from long time pacesetter Knockedoutloaded with Alex Knight.

There was no opposition for Ravished who came home to win by fifteen lengths from Knockedoutloaded with Celtic Silver and Gina Andrews a further seven lengths back in third.

The race closed with two Open Maiden races both with big entries.

The first, the Hewitsons Open Maiden, saw thirteen to start and was led early on by Ladies Champion Gina Andrews on board Benefaktor.

Having led all the way with three to go it was Fiddler of Dooney with Alex Chadwick and Quinta Do Mar with Alex Edwards who took up the running.

There was nothing to separate the pair as they jumped the last and as they ran for the post there was nothing in it.

As they passed the post it was Fiddler of Dooney who managed to win by half a length from Quinta Do Mar second with Benefaktor some ten lengths back in third.

The final race of the day was the four to six-year olds Open Maiden over the shorter two-mile four-furlong distance.

It was Ladies Champion Gina Andrews who came good in the last winning on Oscars Fame by three lengths and denying Sam Lee a double on the day who was second on Bold Gesture.

The final meeting of the Cottenham season takes place on Saturday February 8 which will include two pony races ahead of the main meeting and also see the Cottenham Leading Rider declared for 2019/20 season.