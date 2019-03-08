Advanced search

By the end of the game there was confusion over the score in the match between Ely Tigers and Thurston

PUBLISHED: 14:39 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 10 November 2019

Steve Wells

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Joel Scott Paul gets blocked. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Joel Scott Paul gets blocked. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Archant

Confusion reigned at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Grant Storey carries the ball forward. Picture; STEVE WELLSConfusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Grant Storey carries the ball forward. Picture; STEVE WELLS

After a week off Tigers were back in action looking to keep pressure on the leaders, and again they were forced to back changes to the starting fifteen, in coming was Lory Martin, while Tom Green missed out following an injury picked up representing the County the previous week.

It was the visitors that started brightly scoring the opening try, winning the ball from a line out; they moved the ball quickly from right to left, until the space was found enabling them to cross the white line for five points.

The conversion was missed, Ely pushed to draw level, but the final pass was never there to complete.

Their best chance came from a line out deep in the visitors half, but the ball was over thrown out of the back and was picked up by the visitors as they cleaned their lines.

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Captain Matt McCarthy scores under the posts. Picture; STEVE WELLS Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Captain Matt McCarthy scores under the posts. Picture; STEVE WELLS

With 25 minutes on the clock, the chance came for Tigers to trouble the score board; a penalty was awarded close to the posts.

Up stepped Joel Scott Paul to knock the ball over for three points.

From the restart, Thurston pushed on, and they were awarded a penalty, choosing to kick for the points, this proved to be the right choice as the ball sailed over for three points.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Ely crossed the try line for the first time of the afternoon. Ely moved the ball out to the right, enabling captain Matt McCarthy to find space to score under the posts, giving Scott Paul an easy chance to give Ely the lead for the first time.

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Mitch Kennett looks to break free. Picture; STEVE WELLSConfusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Mitch Kennett looks to break free. Picture; STEVE WELLS

You may also want to watch:

Another try opened the gap further, a quickly taken tap, saw the ball fed out to Charlie Coupland, who in turn freed Scott Paul who was inside giving support. A quick burst of speed took the winger away from the defender to cross the line; the conversion was added on the stroke of the half time whistle.

The second half started very much like the first, both sides unable to get a grip of the game.

It was the visitors who once again added the first points of the half, with a penalty under the posts.

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon. Alfie Ramswell looks to brush off Thurston player. Picture; STEVE WELLSConfusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon. Alfie Ramswell looks to brush off Thurston player. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Another penalty conceded by Ely, this time Thurston choose to kick to touch for a line out. The decision proved correct as they won the ball, and pushing towards the goal line, when in sight they peeled off the back of the pack to bundle the ball into the corner for a try, leaving a difficult kick for the extra points; it proved too much as the ball drop short of the posts.

Thurston were soon on the attack again, winning yet another line out, which let them move the ball left to right. A low cross field kick very nearly allowed the visitors in, but the bounce allowed the home side to kick into touch to clear the danger.

The home side were forced into changes with Chris McGrath and Charlie Coupland being forced off.

Thurston were awarded a scrum deep in their own half, with Tigers looking to pin the visitors deep in their half.

The scrum was won by Tigers, stealing the ball, with enough players behind the ball the home bundled the ball over the line to score in the corner, leaving another difficult kick to be converted. Up stepped Scott Paul once again the ball just had enough power behind it clear the posts for the extra points.

On the stroke of full time Thurston added another try, crossing the try line in the corner once more, despite a last ditch tackle from Paul Dewey.

The extra points were missed, as the referee blew for full time, for an Ely 24-21 win, however the referee had the score at 24-24, to add to the confusion.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

East Cambs Council identifies the ‘at risk’ streets where it’s no longer safe for refuse vehicles to go down

Upherds Lane, Ely, which has been ‘red flagged’ by East Cambs Council. The road is unadopted and so therefore residents must pay for it to be improved if they want refuse collections to continue. Picture: Google Maps

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

Don’t miss hilariously funny Peter Pan Goes Wrong when it flies onto the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

Don’t miss hilariously funny Peter Pan Goes Wrong when it flies onto the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

By the end of the game there was confusion over the score in the match between Ely Tigers and Thurston

Confusion reigns at the final whistle as Ely Tigers faced Thurston at the Cambridge Commodities Park on Saturday afternoon.Joel Scott Paul gets blocked. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Do you know any Ely Soldiers who served before the First and Second World Wars? Then Ely Museum would like your help

Tomorrow, Saturday November 8, Ely Museum will host its first event at Ely Market, bringing along photographs that they are keen for people to help identify, as well as a WW1 reenactor soldier and a selection of handling objects from the museum's collection, including its evacuee suitcase. Pictured is the B (Ely) Company, 1st Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment, taken in July 1938. Picture: ELY MUSEUM

Fleur puts together a special way to remember Ely’s fallen from both world wars

Remembrance rocks: Keeping it local this year, Angii Smith of Ely Rock Eeels decided to paint all the names of Ely’s fallen in both World Wars. Picture: ELYROCKS EELS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists