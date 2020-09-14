Advanced search

Ely City Hockey Club make welcome return to match action amid pandemic with President’s Day fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 September 2020

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

David Webb

It was a welcome return to the pitch for Ely City Hockey Club as past and present players took part in the annual President’s Day tournament.

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Although small group training has been running over the last few weeks, the tournament on Saturday, September 12 was the first time matches of any kind had been played since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Matches were spread across the afternoon and all players relished the chance to play again, with the ladies’ legends, ladies’ masters and Ely 2020s battling it out for this year’s ladies’ crown.

The Legends team were keen to extend their three-year winning streak to four successive wins, but the Ely 2020s had other ideas.

Despite registering many attempts on goal, the Legends were unable to score in the deciding match, losing 1-0 courtesy of a short corner five minutes from time.

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Two men’s teams played in the tournament in the form of the Old Boys and the President’s team.

Despite many players being unavailable for the event, this failed to take away any rivalry between the sides in two fast-paced matches.

While the Old Boys showed they had not lost any of their skills, it was the President’s team who triumphed.

Martin Brown, vice-chairman of Ely City Hockey Club who organised the day, said: “The day was a great success and it was lovely to welcome back many old faces.

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

“It was really good to see people playing hockey again and it gave us a chance to practice putting the new Covid regulations into place before the season starts.

“We also raised over £1,100 which was fantastic, and which will be shared between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the club’s floodlight replacement fund.”

MORE: Hockey: Ely City junior goalies get funding boost for kit

Hockey is allowed to continue under the latest government guidelines and in accordance with England Hockey as it moves towards step five of its ‘return to play’ guidance.

The East Region Hockey League 2020-21 season are scheduled to start on Saturday, September 26, where Ely will be fielding both men’s and ladies’ teams.

Organised team sports including hockey are exempt from the government’s ‘rule of six’, which came into force today (Monday), restricting social gatherings to no more than six people in England, Scotland and Wales.

The club welcomes players, coaches and umpires of any age and ability to attend. If interested and for more information, visit https://www.elycityhockey.org/ or go to the Ely City Hockey Club Facebook page.

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

Ely City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETTEly City Hockey Club marked a return to match action with their President�s Day fundraiser where teams battled it out for the men�s and ladies� crowns. Pictures: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Brave’ Maggie on the road to recovery thanks to donations from ‘wonderful supporters’

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Brave’ Maggie on the road to recovery thanks to donations from ‘wonderful supporters’

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Latest from the Ely Standard

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

Wreath-laying ceremony at Ely war memorial to mark Battle of Britain Day

On Sunday September 13, the city of Ely marked Battle of Britain Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the city's war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE