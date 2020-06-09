Advanced search

Ely Tigers inspired by fighter Stacy create NHS tribute shirts for those battling coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:40 09 June 2020

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have launched a range of t-shirts in tribute to the NHS after player Stacy Mould (right) beat the coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB/STEVE WELLS

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have launched a range of t-shirts in tribute to the NHS after player Stacy Mould (right) beat the coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB/STEVE WELLS

Ely Tigers Rugby Club have decided to play their part for the NHS after being inspired by one of their players who beat the coronavirus.

The club wanted to raise money for NHS Charities after staff at Peterborough City Hospital treated player Stacy Mould, who is now recovering from the virus at home.

Since getting in touch with kit supplier O’Neills, the club came up with the idea earlier this month to sell limited edition t-shirts designed with the NHS logo mixed with Tigers colours and the phrase #thankyouNHS.

“After the level of care and support the amazing staff at Peterborough City Hospital had given Stacy while he battled COVID-19, we had been discussing ways we could try and show our thanks and raise some funds,” Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said.

“By complete coincidence, our playing kit and clothing supplier, O’Neills, approached us with an idea they’d had for a personalised t-shirt and mask design for individual clubs with the #ThankyouNHS slogan on them.

“This was perfect for us and so we went ahead and commissioned the designs.”

Not only have club members cottoned onto the idea, but members of the public too, where the club has received over 120 orders so far.

The club is also on course to raise between £650-700 for NHS Charities, and Day could not believe the amount of reaction they have received.

“The response to them has been amazing,” Day said.

“We have had orders for over 120 t-shirts so far, and we suspect that number could be higher once we have finished checking all the emails and sent out the invoices.

“The great thing is it has not just been members of the club putting in orders, members of the public have also got involved, which we did not expect.

“The message they give is so positive and what I think we as a nation are feeling right now.

“There have been so many rugby clubs in the local area and beyond doing various events and challenges to raise funds for a host of charities and we are just happy we could also do our bit.”

The RFU, rugby union’s governing body, has released a six-stage roadmap setting out plans for a return to community rugby, which includes the Eastern Counties League that Ely Tigers play in.

