East Cambs Basketball Club aim to build on successful season in return from lockdown

For East Cambs Basketball Club, a return to action could not come soon enough as they look to build on one of their most successful seasons to date.

The club’s men’s senior team made their debut in Division Two of the Cambridge Basketball League during the 2019-20 campaign, occupying a mid-table spot before the coronavirus lockdown struck.

Having also finished runners-up in the Nene Valley League, getting back on court is something head coach Rob Knapper is keen to happen since the enforced break in March.

“The break has been good to recharge the batteries. I am in touch with all the club members and I know that we are all ready to get back onto the court,” he said.

“The teams need to start getting back into the basketball vibe. In terms of league results, last season was our best season ever, plus like any coach, I want to start adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet!”

Since the club formed in 2014 following the merger of Witchford Warriors and Ely Flames, the club runs one men’s team and five junior teams and are also looking to add a second men’s squad and revive their women’s and girls’ team the Amazons, which folded last season.

The club, who play their games at The Hive Leisure Centre and Kings School in Ely, are awaiting the green light from Basketball England which is at level three of their ‘return to play’ roadmap, allowing outdoor sessions only with no contact drills allowed.

Despite not knowing exactly when they can return, Knapper has already received interest from potential players as he aims to make an impact on the local community.

“The club has still been receiving emails from parents whose children want to join the club, and also from potential senior team members coming to join and train with us,” he said.

“Before lockdown, we were going to be along with Living Sport and start a walking basketball session, which would have been another team in the East Cambs family.

“I never realised how much as a coach I have missed the game.

“Basketball is more than just a sport, it is a way of life, and once you are hooked, it has you for life.

“The return may not be full on at first, but once we hear that ball bounce on the court, it will be like we never left.

“I want to be able to continue to expand the club into the community and show that we are here for everyone.”

For more information, email contact@eastcambsbasketball.co.uk, visit www.eastcambsbasketball.co.uk or search for East Cambs Basketball Club on social media.