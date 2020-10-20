Rampant display proves too much for Ely 1sts in East Women’s League

Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB Archant

A rampant first-half display proved too much for Ely 1sts in the East Women’s League on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB

Despite a battling performance from Ely, two early goals set the tone for Cambridge South 2nds who won 4-1 in Division Three North West.

The visitors made quick breaks along the lines, but an overturn saw Cambridge earn a three-goal cushion at half-time.

Ely goalkeeper and player of the match Kat Bamber made some excellent saves, and after the hosts netted a fourth, Rihanna Jones added a consolation following a bursting run from Annabelle Gilbert.

Ely captain Rachel Carpenter said: “We did well to come back in the second half. It was our first loss so far, so we are still making good progress.”

Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB

On Saturday, October 24, Ely host Newmarket 1sts, 11am.

Sarah Sutton’s second-half strike could not prevent defeat for Ely 2nds after their 2-1 reverse to Newmarket 2nds in Division Four North West (South).

Ely thought they took the lead after the break, but it was disallowed for being struck outside of the D.

Sutton equalised for City after Newmarket broke the deadlock, before the visitors snatched victory with 20 seconds remaining.

Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB

Ely captain Gemma Neal said: “An unlucky day for the ladies who played exceptionally well but there is lots to work on.”

Ely 2nds visit Cambridge City 6ths on Saturday, 3.30pm.

Emilia Watts’ late leveller earned a point for Ely 3rds at Cambridge South 6ths in Division Five North West (South).

Watts equalised after an early Cambridge goal, before the hosts scored another before half-time.

Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER

A rejuvenated Ely scored again through Julia Gilbert, and although Cambridge led once more, Watts was on hand to net late on. Players of the match were Watts and Rhiannon James.

Ely captain Lisa Taylor said: “I am very proud of my team for some great play and work on the pitch.” Ely 3rds visit St Ives 4ths on Saturday, 11am.

MORE: Ely 1sts ecstatic after gaining first East Women’s League win of the season

In the East Men’s League, Ely 1sts went down 5-2 at Wisbech 2nds in Division Four North West.

Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER

Player of the match Keith Squires and Matt Samouel fired Ely back level after half-time, but tiredness proved pivotal as Wisbech scored three more to earn victory.

Ely captain Tim Reynolds said: “A tough game for the team, but lots to learn.” Ely 1sts host St Neots 2nds on Saturday, 1pm.

It was a tough day for Ely 3rds following a 5-0 loss at St Ives 4ths in Division Six North West (South).

Despite a goalless first-half, St Ives showed no remorse in attack as they broke through the Ely defence. Captain Mark Collins-Shirley said: “It was a great work rate from everyone, but sadly did not match our efforts.”

Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely 3rds host Cambridge South 6ths on Saturday, 3pm, while Ely 2nds return to league action at Kettering 5ths, 11.30am.

Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER Ely City 1sts vs Wisbech 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: