Ely City 1sts earn first East League points with thumping win over Wellingborough 1sts

Ely City Hockey Club endure mixed results for both their men’s and ladies’ sides in the East Region League. Picture: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT Archant

Ely 1sts got their first East Men’s League win of the new season with a thumping 12-1 victory over Wellingborough 1sts in Division Four North West.

An early penalty flick from Matt Samouel handed Ely a lead inside five first-half minutes, but despite Wellingborough hitting back, the hosts scored four times to lead 5-1 at half-time.

Ely kept playing in an aggressive manner and scored seven more after the break, including a hat-trick for Reece Laffar, doubles for Samouel, Ben Reynolds and Warren Dennis, and one each for Owen Carford, Joe Clarke and Dan Jolly.

Man of the match went to Ben Reynolds. Captain Tim Reynolds said: “The game showed the progress we have made at training and we aim to continue to develop our game during the season.”

Next up for third-placed Ely 1sts is against fourth spot Bourne Deeping 2nds at Downham Road on Saturday, October 10, 1.30pm.

Ely 2nds also enjoyed a dominant victory, winning 9-1 at St Neots 4ths in Division Six North West (South).

Four goals split between Ben Cross and Jamie Cooper fired Ely ahead, before a loss of concentration allowed St Neots back into the game.

However, a strong second-half response saw the visitors score five times thanks to Cross, Alex French, Richard Windrow and Richard Lee.

Ely 2nds visit St Ives 5ths this Saturday, 5pm.

In the same division, a Lucio Poli strike could not prevent Ely 3rds losing 3-1 to St Neots 3rds in their season opener.

All-square at half-time, a string of chances for Ely proved little as two quick breaks led the visitors to victory, despite the home defence’s best efforts. Ely 3rds host St Neots 4ths on Saturday, 3pm.

It’s two draws from two for Ely 2nds in Division Three North West of the East Women’s League following a 3-3 deadlock with Cambridge Nomads 1sts.

The hosts fought back three times to secure a point after Nomads opened the scoring before being pegged back.

Having been pulled back once more, the visitors fired home five minutes from time, but a last-minute strike via a deflection ensured a draw. Ely 1sts entertain St Ives 2nds on Saturday, 12pm.

In Division Four North West (South), Ely 2nds came back to win 2-1 against Cambridge Nomads 2nds.

After falling behind to a short corner, Ely responded well after half-time by converting an early chance, before another strike secured the win. Ely 2nds travel to leaders Saffron Walden 3rds on Saturday, 12.30pm.

It’s back-to-back defeats for Ely 3rds following a 4-0 reverse at leaders Wisbech Town 3rds in Division Five North West (South).

Danni Guest gave Ely confidence to fight back after trailing at half-time, but they failed to handle increased pressure from Wisbech who ran out comfortable winners.

Ely 3rds host Newmarket 3rds on Saturday, 10.30am.