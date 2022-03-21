City of Ely swimmers earn Top prizes at Newmarket Spring Open

City of Ely Swimming Club members show off their medals at Newmarket - Credit: City of Ely SC

City of Ely Swimming Club won the Top Visiting Team award at the Newmarket Spring Open.

A squad of 36 swimmers travelled, with Ely's Sarah Hardiment winning the Top Girl award and Daniel Kendall taking the Top Boy prize.

Meanwhile, clubmates Jorja Atkinson and Jacob Schultz finished as runners-up in those categories.

Three Ely swimmers achieved new regional qualifying times, in Schultz, Kendall and Josh Black.

City of Ely Swimming Club youngsters face the camera at Newmarket - Credit: City of Ely SC

And a club spokesperson said: "All of our swimmers swam well with numerous personal bests and medals. They all received points for their places in races which helped us to win the Top Visiting team.

"Congratulations to them for their outstanding performances competing against swimmers from 10 other clubs."

Those competing for Ely were: Jorja, Emily, Steph, Josh, Erin-Mae, Lola, Jake C, Megan, Will, Oli, Jake D, Evie, Toby, Sarah, Lexi, Tia, Mark, Adam, Finley, Daniel, Gabriel, Keira, Alexander, Cillian O, Shea, Nathan, Billy O, Bella, Madeleine, Jaxon, Immy, Tom, Barry, Jacob, Annabelle and Lauren.







