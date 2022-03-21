News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

City of Ely swimmers earn Top prizes at Newmarket Spring Open

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:01 PM March 21, 2022
City of Ely Swimming Club members show off their medals at Newmarket

City of Ely Swimming Club members show off their medals at Newmarket - Credit: City of Ely SC

City of Ely Swimming Club won the Top Visiting Team award at the Newmarket Spring Open.

A squad of 36 swimmers travelled, with Ely's Sarah Hardiment winning the Top Girl award and Daniel Kendall taking the Top Boy prize.

Meanwhile, clubmates Jorja Atkinson and Jacob Schultz finished as runners-up in those categories.

Three Ely swimmers achieved new regional qualifying times, in Schultz, Kendall and Josh Black.

City of Ely Swimming Club youngsters face the camera at Newmarket

City of Ely Swimming Club youngsters face the camera at Newmarket - Credit: City of Ely SC

And a club spokesperson said: "All of our swimmers swam well with numerous personal bests and medals. They all received points for their places in races which helped us to win the Top Visiting team.

"Congratulations to them for their outstanding performances competing against swimmers from 10 other clubs."

Those competing for Ely were: Jorja, Emily, Steph, Josh, Erin-Mae, Lola, Jake C, Megan, Will, Oli, Jake D, Evie, Toby, Sarah, Lexi, Tia, Mark, Adam, Finley, Daniel, Gabriel, Keira, Alexander, Cillian O, Shea, Nathan, Billy O, Bella, Madeleine, Jaxon, Immy, Tom, Barry, Jacob, Annabelle and Lauren.



Ely News

Don't Miss

Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The power is not due to return for several hours. 

Cambs Live News

Ely and surrounding areas hit by power cut

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
High House in Mill Street, Isleham

Planning

Developers believe converted home will not ruin village asset

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Site off 13A Townsend Road, Soham

Housing News

New homes will provide much-needed uplift to street, says developer

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon