SWIMMING: City of Ely swimmers produce excellent displays to start New Year in style

City of Ely Swimming Club claimed 67 medals and over 150 personal best times at the London Aquatic Centre. Picture: KATE MILLARD Archant

City of Ely Swimming Club are celebrating an amazing start to 2020 after being crowned top visiting club at the Borough of Waltham Forest Swimming Club's New Year Meet at the London Aquatic Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swimming at the Olympic pool inspired Ely's swimmers to win 32 gold, 21 silver and 14 bronze medals and an impressive 152 personal best times.

There were also excellent individual performances from Lexi Harrison winning top girl 11 years with four golds, two silvers and one bronze, Georgia Holgate winning top girl 12 years with five golds and three silvers, Tia Hill winning top girl 13 years with five golds and two silvers and Sarah Hardiment winning top girl 16+ with seven golds and three silvers.

Not to be outdone. Maximilian Veiga won top boy 12 years with seven golds and one silver and Jake Challenger won top boy 16+ years with three golds, three silvers and one bronze.

You may also want to watch:

Further medals were achieved by: Bryony-Rose Brodie with one bronze, Amelie Hawksley two silvers and three bronzes, Adam Jones one bronze, Mark Banwell one silver and one bronze, Annabelle Smith one bronze, Megan Clarke one bronze, Hannah Turner two golds, Orla Harrison two silvers and three bronzes, Nathan Okoro one silver and one bronze and Phoebe Bishop one silver.

Also achieving personal best times and swimming for Ely were: Maya Hatch, Olivia Brodie, Keisuke Hatch, Callum Bridges, Oliver Davey, Sophia Campbell, Bella Cardus, Connie Norman, Grace Norman, Ella Dunham, Jake Dunham, Joshua Black, Madeline Pillow, Victoria Crews and Isabella Pillow.

These results reflect the continued success of Ely's swimmers and they hope to continue into the Cambridgeshire County Championships that started last Saturday.