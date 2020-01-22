Advanced search

SWIMMING: City of Ely swimmers produce excellent displays to start New Year in style

PUBLISHED: 11:42 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 22 January 2020

Kate Millard

City of Ely Swimming Club claimed 67 medals and over 150 personal best times at the London Aquatic Centre. Picture: KATE MILLARD

City of Ely Swimming Club claimed 67 medals and over 150 personal best times at the London Aquatic Centre. Picture: KATE MILLARD

Archant

City of Ely Swimming Club are celebrating an amazing start to 2020 after being crowned top visiting club at the Borough of Waltham Forest Swimming Club's New Year Meet at the London Aquatic Centre.

Swimming at the Olympic pool inspired Ely's swimmers to win 32 gold, 21 silver and 14 bronze medals and an impressive 152 personal best times.

There were also excellent individual performances from Lexi Harrison winning top girl 11 years with four golds, two silvers and one bronze, Georgia Holgate winning top girl 12 years with five golds and three silvers, Tia Hill winning top girl 13 years with five golds and two silvers and Sarah Hardiment winning top girl 16+ with seven golds and three silvers.

Not to be outdone. Maximilian Veiga won top boy 12 years with seven golds and one silver and Jake Challenger won top boy 16+ years with three golds, three silvers and one bronze.

You may also want to watch:

Further medals were achieved by: Bryony-Rose Brodie with one bronze, Amelie Hawksley two silvers and three bronzes, Adam Jones one bronze, Mark Banwell one silver and one bronze, Annabelle Smith one bronze, Megan Clarke one bronze, Hannah Turner two golds, Orla Harrison two silvers and three bronzes, Nathan Okoro one silver and one bronze and Phoebe Bishop one silver.

Also achieving personal best times and swimming for Ely were: Maya Hatch, Olivia Brodie, Keisuke Hatch, Callum Bridges, Oliver Davey, Sophia Campbell, Bella Cardus, Connie Norman, Grace Norman, Ella Dunham, Jake Dunham, Joshua Black, Madeline Pillow, Victoria Crews and Isabella Pillow.

These results reflect the continued success of Ely's swimmers and they hope to continue into the Cambridgeshire County Championships that started last Saturday.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Expansion ‘must be supported as Brexit looms ever closer’ says Littleport concrete firm in direct appeal to the Government

FP McCann at Littleport has used the potential of Brexit in their plea to the Government to support them in breaking the deadlock over expansion plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Swiss £6 million laundry capable of cleaning 500,000 pieces of linen a week opens in Papworth

A �6 million commercial laundry has opened its doors in Papworth. Picture: Phil Mynott/SWISS

Victim punched in face when trying to stop fuel thieves from fleeing Fordham Service Station

A person was punched in the face when they tried to prevent two people from fleeing Fordham Service Station with two petrol cans full of fuel. Police have since released CCTV of one of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault on January 11. Picture: POLICE

Cambridge Arts Theatre pantomime audiences raise £18,000 for charity - it’s £3,000 more than the previous year’s fundraising total

Nancy Hill as Dandini, Emily Squibb as Prince Charming and ensemble. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH

Ely florist to add her own romantic touch at Valentine’s beer and bouquets workshop

Paula Edgington from PopUpBlooms will be running a Valentine’s beer and bouquets workshop in Haddenham. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists