BOWLS: Ely star Greg Harlow chasing a second world singles crown

PUBLISHED: 10:04 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 January 2019

City of Ely bowler Greg Harlow.

Greg Harlow is gunning for glory at the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The City of Ely star is hoping to lift the most coveted prize in the sport for the second time.

Harlow, originally from Soham and now based in Ely, previously triumphed in 2010 and heads to the Potters Resort at Hopton-on-Sea, in Norfolk, with high hopes of doing so again.

His title bid begins on Monday when the BBC cameras start their coverage of the second week of the Championships.

Harlow faces Brendan Egan in the first round and certainly won’t take his Australian opponent lightly as he bids to advance through a high-class field.

He said: “It’s the biggest event of the year – an event that all the players are hyped up for.

“I’ve certainly been putting in a lot of extra practice over the Christmas and New Year period.

“Even those that are underdogs could come through on a good run and win. Sometimes it’s about form over the fortnight, as well as the ability and the class of the players.

“There are many, many players in this tournament that on their given day can produce that form. All of us know we could get tripped up at any hurdle. We all know right from round one we have got to be on our game.

“I’ve drawn Brendan in the first round. All the guys that come from Australia are good players and all won good qualifying rounds to get to where they are.

“So I know it’s going to be a tough opening game for me.”

Harlow is also chasing Pairs glory with partner Nicky Brett – himself a former City of Ely bowler.

They will face Scottish duo Paul Foster and Alex Marshall in the showpiece on Monday.

Harlow and Brett, who won the Pairs title in 2014 and were runners-up last year, beat Australian duo Dave Rankin and Kyle McIlroy 6-5, 9-2 in a Sunday quarter-final before seeing off fellow English pair Mark Royal and Andy Thomson 5-3, 7-2 in a semi-final the following day.

