BOWLS: Ely star Harlow chasing another world title triumph

PUBLISHED: 09:19 16 January 2020

City of Ely star Greg Harlow hopes to be lifting the trophy again at the Just 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP

City of Ely star Greg Harlow hopes to be lifting the trophy again at the Just 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP

© Photowizards - Dom Hemp

City of Ely star Greg Harlow is bidding for a second world title triumph.

City of Ely star Greg Harlow gearing up for the Just 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships. Picture: DOM HEMPCity of Ely star Greg Harlow gearing up for the Just 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships. Picture: DOM HEMP

Harlow lines up in the Just 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships at the famous Potters Resort at Hopton-on-Sea.

Harlow, who won the crown in 2010, begins his challenge with a first-round clash against Australian player Blake Nairn on Monday morning.

And the world number two reckons the influx of international stars is making the tournament an even bigger spectacle.

Players from New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa, Israel and Canada all feature this year along with Nairn, who came through a qualifier Down Under.

Harlow said: "I don't know Blake and believe it's his first time over for the championship.

"But anyone who has qualified from Australia will be a top player because it is one of the top nations for bowls in the world.

"He will have beaten good players to get here and definitely will deserve full respect when I meet him in the first round."

Harlow will start as hot favourite to advance and he is in good form after winning the Grand Prix and reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish International Open last year.

He added: "I'm quite happy with my season and my form is good. I'm feeling good and I'm just looking forward to getting started."

Harlow has already reached the final of the Pairs competition along with fellow Cambridgeshire player Nick Brett.

They beat Mark Dawes and Jamie Chestney 8-4, 10-2 in the quarter-final on Saturday evening before seeing off Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett 6-3, 6-5 in a Sunday semi-final.

Brett and Harlow now face defending champions Paul Foster and Alex Marshall of Scotland in the final on Monday afternoon.

It's a repeat of the 2019 showpiece in which they were beaten.

