Golds, silvers and bronzes for Ely swimmers

The City of Ely Amateur Swimming Club's 23 swimmers took home an impressive haul of medals at the Cambridgeshire County Development Championships in Whittlesey. Picture: KATE MILLARD

The City of Ely Amateur Swimming Club's 23 swimmers took home an impressive haul of medals at the Cambridgeshire County Development Championships in Whittlesey.

There was also a large tally of new personal best and county times as well as a first competitive open meet for young Reece Freeman.

Ely's medallists were Jake Dunham who won three gold (100m IM, 50m back and 50m free), three silver (200m IM, 200m free and 200m breast) and three bronze (400m free, 100m back and 100 fly).

Charlie Jarvis took home two gold (200m back and 400m free) and one silver in 100m breast, while Isabella Pillow won one gold in 50m fly, two silver (400m free and 200m breast) and one bronze in 100m breast.

Daniel Millard won one gold in 200m IM, one silver in 200m free and three bronze (50m breast, 100m IM and 50m fly).

Ella Dunham took home gold in 100m back and three silvers in 400m free, 50m back and 200m free, while Maya Hatch won one gold in 50m fly, two silvers (200m back/and 200m IM) and two bronze (100m back and 50m breast).

Nathan Okoro won gold in both 100m breast and 50m back, Jake Challenger won gold in 400m IM and two silvers in 100m and 200m breast and Mark Banwell took home gold in 50m fly.

Alexander New won two silvers in 100m back and 50m free and bronze in 50m fly, Amber Lloyd won two silvers in 100m fly and 100m back and two bronze in 200m breast and 200m free.

Callum Bridges won one silver 100m fly and two bronze in 50m free and 200m free, Connie Norman gained silver in 100m fly and Grace Carter Burch won two bronze medals in 50m free and 50m fly.

Grace Norman won silver in 50m breast, Mark Hipkin won bronze in 100m back and Oliver Davey gained silver in both his events of 200m back and 100m free, Sophia Campbell gained two silvers in her 200m back and 200m breast and finally Thomas Ryan won bronze in 50m back and 100m IM.

Other swimmers achieving for Ely were Cade Kirkpatrick and Madeleine Pillow. Jake Dunham and Grace Norman also gained new qualifying times for the Cambridgeshire County Championships coming up in the New Year.

A huge thanks to all poolside volunteers and officials from the club without whom this would not have been possible.