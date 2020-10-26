Advanced search

Ely 1sts in demolition mood while ladies suffer tough weekend in East League

Ely City 1sts in action against Newmarket 1sts in Division Three North West of the East Women’s League. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB

Ely 1sts grabbed their second East Men’s League win this season with a thumping victory, while the ladies’ section endured a tough weekend.

A rapid start set the tone for a 7-1 demolition of St Neots 2nds in Division Four North West on Saturday, Owen Carford’s opener followed by strikes from Stuart Kirk and Patrick McHugh.

Reece Laffar added two quickfire goals after half-time, before the visitors struck back.

Man of the match Kirk then scored twice more to seal his treble for Ely, who next face Cambridge City 5ths on Saturday, October 31, 2.30pm.

Ely 2nds returned to action with a 5-1 thrashing of Kettering 5ths in Division Six North West (South).

Two Ben Cross goals and one each for Ted Dennis and Craig Hall before half-time did the damage for Ely, who created a number of attacking opportunities.

Although Kettering broke through, Cross netted his third soon after for Ely, who are without a game this weekend.

In the same division, Ely 3rds lost 6-2 at home to Cambridge South 6ths, having conceded three times without reply before half-time.

Liam Goodson’s brace gave Ely hope after the break, before the visitors extended their lead.

Ely captain Mark Collins-Shirley said the team had “a great work rate throughout the match”, and will look to improve at Cambridge Nomads 3rds on Saturday, 11.30am.

It’s back-to-back defeats for Ely 1sts in Division Three North West of the East Women’s League after a 3-0 defeat against local rivals Newmarket 1sts.

Despite a goalless first-half, the Suffolk side made their intentions clear although the hosts did show some fight.

But having taken the lead, Newmarket killed any hope of an Ely comeback by scoring twice more. Ely 1sts visit Cambridge City 6ths on Saturday, 10.30am.

Ely 2nds were also beaten in a 5-0 reverse versus Cambridge City 6ths in Division Four North West (South).

Goalkeeper Abbie Ashman was kept busy for Ely, but despite her best efforts, Cambridge proved too powerful against a tired defence in the second-half. Player of the match was Isobel Alvarez.

Next for Ely is a home date with bottom side Royston 2nds on Saturday, 12.30pm.

Goals from Danni Guest and Zara Gilbert earned a point for Ely 3rds at St Ives 4ths Division Six North West (South).

Guest cancelled an Ives opener before half-time, and despite restoring their lead, Gilbert hit back with a second equaliser. Player of the match for Ely was Emilie Heyes.

Ely 3rds entertain Haverhill Ladies 2nds on Saturday, 10.30am.

