SWIMMING: Ely swimmer Ciara, 14, is in record-breaking mood at British Championships

PUBLISHED: 10:20 30 July 2019

Ciara Taylor, from Ely, recently competed in the British Swimming Summer Championships as she earned personal bests and broke county records over the six-day event in Glasgow. Picture: JUSTIN TAYLOR

Ely swimmer Ciara Taylor was in record-breaking mood at the British Swimming Summer Championships in Glasgow recently.

The top 24 swimmers in each event from each age group in Britain qualified for the annual event, which is based on national rankings.

Ciara, 14, achieved a personal best of 29:49 in her open 50m butterfly heat to progress into the final.

In the showpiece race, the St Ives Swimming Club member finished ninth out of 24 other competitors with yet another personal best over the six-day spectacle.

Not only that, but Ciara also managed to break her own Cambridgeshire county record in the process.

The Championships form a part of a Performance Pathway Strategy, which aims to increase and support junior talent on the journey towards senior medal-winning performance, as well as offering more athletes across the home nations an opportunity to compete at one of the end of season events.

SWIMMING: Ely swimmer Ciara, 14, is in record-breaking mood at British Championships

