Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:13 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 21 April 2020

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

The chairman of Ely Tigers Rugby Club has said he is “hugely heartened” by the amount of support received for one of their long-serving players who contracted the coronavirus.

Chris Day said the club has been overwhelmed by the number of well-wishes from across the local rugby community for Stacy Mould, who was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Messages have poured in on social media for Mould, with former and current players sending their thoughts to the player and his family.

“He has been receiving treatment. Sarah (Stacy’s wife) is optimistic and they are hoping for the best,” Day said.

“Stacy and I have grown quite close over the years. From a club perspective, we are hugely heartened by the amount of support from the Facebook post we put out.

“I know from talking to Sarah, they are very appreciative of the level of support out there for him and they have thanked everyone for the kind words and to see so many people offering their support.

“The amount of love shown from the rugby community and as a whole, I did not expect to see the number of comments and likes and support, so it has been wonderful to see.”

Mould joined Tigers around 20 years ago and has featured in both the first team and development sides during his time at Cambridge Commodities Park, as well as becoming a role model for younger players progressing through the youth system.

During his playing career for the Eastern Counties League outfit, Mould has become well-liked amongst many local and regional clubs, and Day said he is someone who is heavily admired both on and off the pitch.

“From my experience in local rugby, the local rugby teams are always there for each other,” he said.

“He was a big part of the first team for several seasons and played more Development (games) this season to bring in some younger players and pass on his experience, which is something he has had to do.

“He is someone who is hugely loved and a big part of Ely Tigers and someone we cannot wait time get back on the pitch and be a presence for many years to come.

“I would love to hope that this week, we would be able to put a much more positive post out, but we need to wait and see, so fingers crossed.”

