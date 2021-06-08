Published: 8:58 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 9:44 AM June 8, 2021

Jordan Jenkins scored maximum points in the British under-21 semi-final at Mildenhall Fen Tigers. - Credit: Derek Leader

Jordan Jenkins delivered a leading captain’s performance by taking top spot in the British Under-21 semi-final on his home track.

Jenkins, who will skipper the Mildenhall Fen Tigers team this season, remained unbeaten throughout a pulsating afternoon at West Row to qualify for the showpiece event.

The Norwich-based rider topped the card with a maximum 15 points ahead of Kent’s Jake Mulford and Eastbourne’s Nathan Ablitt, while Mildenhall’s Sam Bebee qualified in an impressive fifth.

Phil Kirk, co-owner at Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said: “It’s hard to express how pleased we are.

“It has been a very stressful time building up to the meeting, but what we have just seen makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Sunday’s event was a sparkling return for Bebee who had not ridden in a competitive meeting since 2018, as he recorded three wins to qualify with 11 points.

Jordan Jenkins (centre) racing against Sam Bebee (right) and Nathan Ablitt at the British under-21 semi-final. - Credit: Derek Leader

Fellow Fen Tigers Elliot Kelly and Sam Hagon scored eight and three points respectively.

It was a poignant moment for Jenkins, who returned to the Suffolk track for the first time since a guest appearance for Mildenhall against Plymouth in the team’s final home meeting of 2019.

Since suffering a back injury two years ago, it has been a hard road back to riding for the 19-year-old as he looks to triumph for both Fen Tigers and Redcar this year.

Jordan Jenkins (right) in action at the British under-21 semi-final held at Mildenhall Fen Tigers. - Credit: Derek Leader

The weekend meeting was also the first time spectators could return to the Mildenhall Stadium, something that Kirk felt made an impact on race day.

He said: “Thank you to all the supporters who turned out and supported the Covid requirements placed upon everyone.

“It was a great to see such a large crowd to welcome speedway back to Mildenhall.

Action from the British under-21 semi-final held at Mildenhall Fen Tigers. - Credit: Derek Leader

“They cheered our lads on and just when we thought it couldn’t get better, Jordan wins the meeting, so it’s a perfect afternoon.

“Sam qualifying too and the fine efforts of Elliot and Sam were the icing on the cake and we look forward to Leicester on June 16 before returning home versus Eastbourne on June 20.”

Jordan Jenkins (centre) finished top ahead of Jake Mulford and Nathan Ablitt at the British under-21 semi-final. - Credit: Derek Leader

The line-up for the British under-21 semi-final at Mildenhall Fen Tigers. - Credit: Derek Leader

Here are the qualifiers from the Mildenhall British under-21 semi-final:

Jordan Jenkins (15pts), Jake Mulford (13pts), Nathan Ablitt (12pts), Jack Parkinson-Blackburn (12pts), Sam Bebee (11pts) and Alex Spooner (9pts).