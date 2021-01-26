Interview

Published: 11:24 AM January 26, 2021

Tom Walker, captain of Wilburton first-team, is confident his team can launch a promotion bid this season. - Credit: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

A village cricket club captain is determined his side can go one better this time round as he begins to eye plans for a promotion bid.

Wilburton Cricket Club’s first XI fell just short of the promotion spots in CCA Senior League Division Two in 2019, before finishing bottom of CCA Group C in a reduced 2020 season.

Fixtures have now been released for the 2021 Cambs League campaign, and Wilburton’s first-team skipper Tom Walker believes this year could be one to savour.

“There’s still uncertainty of whether the season will go ahead, but it’s nice for something to look forward to,” he said.

“We knew we were competitive, just not close enough for promotion.

“This year gives us a good chance to plan ahead for the 2021 season, which is a nice opportunity and we’ve made several good signings set to be announced in the next few weeks.”

Tom Walker has been club captain at Wilburton Cricket Club for 11 years. - Credit: Supplied/Tom Walker

Walker is planning to welcome an all-rounder, bowler and experienced batsman to The Piece Ground, despite training being delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Some of the club’s colts players have also made their senior debuts in the past 12 months, including two under 11s and two under 13s for the third XI.

This is something club captain Walker is keen to develop, but for now, the main aim is ensuring his squad is ready for what tests may lie ahead.

“From a captain’s point of view, our job is to make sure we are as prepared as possible and that we’re better prepared than anyone else in the league,” he said.

“I know players stay in touch naturally, which has been nice. It was also nice to see players from the seconds and thirds to stand up and stake their claim.

“It’s having that transition from colts to the first-team, that is the long-term goal to keep the club growing.

“The club has progressed off the field with facilities and other aspects, and we are always looking at what we can improve.”

Wilburton’s first XI begin their Division Two season at home to Buntingford 1sts on Saturday, May 8, while on May 1, the 2nds travel to Bluntisham 2nds in CCA Division Three North and the 3rds go to St Ives & Warboys 4ths in Division Five North.