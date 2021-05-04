Gallery
Mixed cup fortunes as Witchford win while Magpies seal progress
- Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant
There were mixed fortunes for our local football teams in the spring sunshine at the weekend, while others bolstered their status as ones to watch.
The Cambridgeshire County League’s Senior and Intermediate Cups have still yet to be completed, while some of our sides have confirmed their spot in the knockout stages of the Junior Cup on Saturday.
Witchford 96 are one of those teams looking to progress into the Senior Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 3-1 win over Bluntisham Rangers in Group C.
Conor Loker scored twice and Jon Bartlett also netted for the hosts, meaning six points from their next two games would guarantee them a place in the last eight.
In the same group, Soham Town Rangers Reserves lost 6-0 at group winners Hemingfords United, while Wisbech St Mary Reserves were beaten at Somersham Town.
Fordham were thrashed 4-0 at Kershaw Premier side Linton Granta in Group E, as Isleham United forfeited their match with West Wratting as they were unable to raise a team.
In the Intermediate Cup, Benwick Athletic and Doddington United served up a four-goal cracker in Group A as the pair drew 2-2, Jack Eldridge and Gary Smith netting for United.
Stretham solidified their spot in the knockout phase with a 4-2 win over Exning United in Group D, while Ely City ‘A’ could not build on their midweek triumph after losing to Swavesey Institute.
AFC Christchurch and Fen Tigers Engineers ensured their progress in the Junior Cup with narrow wins.
Josh Ingram’s strike against Benwick Athletic Reserves meant the Magpies would be confirmed Group B winners, while Tigers’ 2-1 triumph over Doddington United Reserves meant they would join the villagers in the last 16.
In the other group game, Guyhirn Reserves won 3-1 against March Academy Reserves.
There were also wins for Witchford 96 Reserves, Lt Downham & Pymoor Swifts, AFC Ely and Wicken.
Tonight (Tuesday), Witchford 96 host Wisbech St Mary Reserves, Fordham visit Newmarket Town Reserves and Ely City ‘A’ welcome Over Sports Reserves.
Tomorrow, Guyhirn entertain March Academy.
Here are some selected ties for the last 16 of the Junior Cup (to be played on Saturday, May 8):
- AFC Christchurch vs Hartford Rangers
- Brampton Reserves vs Fen Tigers Engineers
- Needingworth United vs Witchford 96 Reserves
- Lt Downham & Pymoor Swifts vs Girton United