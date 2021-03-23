Cambridgeshire County League cup draws bring plenty of derbies
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
The return of grassroots football moved tantalisingly closer after the groups for the three Cambridgeshire County League cups were drawn.
The five groups in the Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup all contain seven teams and most have been drawn with the thought of limiting travelling as best as possible.
It means there will be plenty of derby matches, which in group C means Ely City Res, Soham Town Rangers Res and Witchford 96 will all meet, with Bluntisham Rangers, Hemmingfords United, Somersham Town and Wisbech St Mary Res making up the rest.
Isleham, Fordham and Lakeheath Res meanwhile will meet in group E.
The five group winners plus the three best runners-up will advance to the quarter-finals.
In the Intermediate Cup there are six groups meaning only two runners-up will join the group winners in the last eight.
Ely City A and Soham United have been put in the same group.
The Junior Cup has 10 groups of six with teams playing for a spot in the last 16.