Cambridgeshire County League cup draws bring plenty of derbies

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:16 PM March 23, 2021   
A general view of a football and corner flag post

The Cambridgeshire County League have announced the draws for their late-season cup to replace league fixtures. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The return of grassroots football moved tantalisingly closer after the groups for the three Cambridgeshire County League cups were drawn.

The draw for the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw 30 Years Senior Cup

The draw for the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw 30 Years Senior Cup. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY LEAGUE

The five groups in the Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup all contain seven teams and most have been drawn with the thought of limiting travelling as best as possible.

It means there will be plenty of derby matches, which in group C means Ely City Res, Soham Town Rangers Res and Witchford 96 will all meet, with Bluntisham Rangers, Hemmingfords United, Somersham Town and Wisbech St Mary Res making up the rest.

Isleham, Fordham and Lakeheath Res meanwhile will meet in group E.

The five group winners plus the three best runners-up will advance to the quarter-finals.

The draw for the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw 30 Years Intermediate Cup

The draw for the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw 30 Years Intermediate Cup. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY LEAGUE

In the Intermediate Cup there are six groups meaning only two runners-up will join the group winners in the last eight.

Ely City A and Soham United have been put in the same group.

The draw for the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw 30 Years Junior Cup

The draw for the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw 30 Years Junior Cup. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY LEAGUE

The Junior Cup has 10 groups of six with teams playing for a spot in the last 16.


