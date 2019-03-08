ROLLER SKATING: Skaters attend mega weekend of fun at Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club

Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club (CARSC) celebrated their second anniversary with a three-day weekend event between August 2-4. Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, was in attendance as instructors took skaters through a range of training, including on fitness and nutrition. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARTISTIC ROLLER SKATING CLUB Archant

Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club (CARSC) celebrated their second anniversary in style last week.

Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club (CARSC) celebrated their second anniversary with a three-day weekend event between August 2-4. Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, was in attendance as instructors took skaters through a range of training, including on fitness and nutrition. From left: Rachel Hobbs, head coach at CARSC; Chris Farrier, coach; Zoe King, head coach and Jodi Gaskin, coach. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club (CARSC) celebrated their second anniversary with a three-day weekend event between August 2-4. Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, was in attendance as instructors took skaters through a range of training, including on fitness and nutrition. From left: Rachel Hobbs, head coach at CARSC; Chris Farrier, coach; Zoe King, head coach and Jodi Gaskin, coach. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

The club held a three-day event between August 2-4 in Ely and Littleport, consisting of fun activities and a special visit from mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse.

On Friday, Cllr Rouse attended a party fun skate in the morning, with all improved skaters and their families invited to an evening party consisting of garden games and awards were up for grabs.

During CARSC's first ever training weekend, participants learned about free skating and how to prepare for competition, covering elements such as sports psychology, anti-bullying, fitness and nutrition on Saturday.

Dance, ballet and performance training then took place on Sunday, including dance basics, manner of performance, clusters and improvisation.

Speaking on their Facebook page, a CARSC spokesperson said: "Thank you for everyone that has supported us, from the like or share on Facebook to coming along to sessions to entering a competition.

"Every single one of you have helped and supported us in one way or another and we really appreciate it."

Since starting two years ago, over 700 skaters have attended training sessions and have launched roller skating parties in the last year.

For more information, visit https://www.cambridgeshirearsc.com/home?fbclid=IwAR1gWkifuKVjA_VKRQbNyGibHLDoCHYjo6MDHJZ_eX-KRZ4ac_5eSe3qt3Y.

