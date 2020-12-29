Callum Russell ends long association with Soham Town Rangers

Published: 2:23 PM December 29, 2020

Soham Town Rangers have announced that their longest-serving player, Callum Russell, will be leaving the club over the New Year period.

The 23 year old is currently the club’s longest serving player having arrived at Julius Martin Lane in 2014 but he is now heading off to a new chapter in his life in Dubai.

After progressing through the Under 18s and Reserves, Callum scored on his first-team debut on Easter Monday in April 2015, as the Greens won 3-1 at home to Wroxham.

During his seven seasons with the first Team, Russell scored 19 goals in 192 appearances and has also played in every position on the field for the side, including goalkeeper.

Speaking on the club's website, assistant manager Erkan Okay said: "We want to wish Callum the very best in moving on to new beginnings.

"He is a player who has been different class for us since Rob Mason and myself have been at the club, improving each season.

"And he is not only a decent player but a great lad in the changing room and a joy to work."