News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > Sport

Callum Russell ends long association with Soham Town Rangers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:23 PM December 29, 2020   
Callum Russell in action for Soham Town Rangers

Soham Town Rangers' longest-serving player, Callum Russell, has left the club having originally joined in 2014. - Credit: DUNCAN LAMONT

Soham Town Rangers have announced that their longest-serving player, Callum Russell, will be leaving the club over the New Year period.

The 23 year old is currently the club’s longest serving player having arrived at Julius Martin Lane in 2014 but he is now heading off to a new chapter in his life in Dubai.

After progressing through the Under 18s and Reserves, Callum scored on his first-team debut on Easter Monday in April 2015, as the Greens won 3-1 at home to Wroxham.

During his seven seasons with the first Team, Russell scored 19 goals in 192 appearances and has also played in every position on the field for the side, including goalkeeper.

Speaking on the club's website, assistant manager Erkan Okay said: "We want to wish Callum the very best in moving on to new beginnings.

"He is a player who has been different class for us since Rob Mason and myself have been at the club, improving each season.

"And he is not only a decent player but a great lad in the changing room and a joy to work."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood
  2. 2 Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
  3. 3 Christmas dinner delivery scheme is a success
  1. 4 Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely
  2. 5 Teenage burglar who preyed on vulnerable man jailed
  3. 6 Battle for Cambridgeshire 2021: These are your candidates for mayor
  4. 7 Brave mum backs safety campaign
  5. 8 ‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’
  6. 9 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
  7. 10 Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People | Interview

Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

People

Country pub opts for #CovidSafe heated marquee

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Health

Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus