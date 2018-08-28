Advanced search

BARE KNUCKLE BOXING: Terrific Tyler triumphs in eliminator, but finger fracture could hold up title bid

PUBLISHED: 10:04 30 January 2019

Tyler Goodjohn enjoyed a second successive victory since switching to BKB. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Tyler Goodjohn enjoyed a second successive victory since switching to BKB. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Wentworth warrior Tyler Goodjohn continued a successful new chapter in his career last Saturday.

Goodjohn claimed a second successive victory in the world of bare knuckle boxing in London.

He beat Scottish opponent Marc Navarro on a unanimous decision in a British title eliminator during the BKB15 show at the O2 Indigo Arena in London.

And, after following up a debut success against Tony Lafferty last summer with a dominating display over five rounds, Goodjohn is hungry for title glory.

A British title shot against has been provisionally scheduled for March although a fractured finger, which Goodjohn sustained during his Saturday victory, could delay his rise to the top.

He said: “The fight went perfectly to be honest.

“I completely out-boxed my opponent from start to finish. In fact I would go as far as saying I embarrassed him at times.

“There was quite a nasty build-up to the fight after he called me out on Instagram despite being a weight above me, but we made it happen and I’m really pleased with my performance.

“He is a European kickboxing champion and mega tough, but I caught him with some serious shots.

“I couldn’t move my hands for two days after the fight because they were so swollen from the amount of punches I landed and it turns out I’ve fractured a finger in my right hand.

“It means I won’t be able to fight for the British title in March, but hopefully we can sort out a new date.”

Goodjohn believes he is now showing the skills that he didn’t display often enough during his career as a professional boxer.

The 27 year-old, who runs El Warriors gym and bootcamp, added: “If I fought like I’m fighting now, I would have gone much further in boxing.

“I got drawn into far too many wars, but you can’t afford for that to happen in BKB.

“It’s really bringing out the skills that I should have shown years ago and I’m loving it.

“The promoters told me I’m already one of the most popular fighters.”

