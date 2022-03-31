The Mills brothers, Terry and Mikey, are some of the standout fighters to feature on an eight-bout card for Haddenham and Ely ABC. - Credit: Mike Sawyer

Trainer Mike Sawyer is hoping for a strong turnout this weekend as Haddenham and Ely ABC return to the ring.

The Mills brothers, Terry and Mikey, are some of the standout fighters to feature on an eight-bout card for the East Cambridgeshire club.

Mikey, 12, will fight in the 50-52kg category as older brother Terry goes in the 52-54kg class.

“We have clubs coming from all over England, from London, Kent, Middlesex and Birmingham,” said Mike.

“There are no champions boxing as they have not been boxing that long, but they are all pretty decent boxers.”

Riley Ward will compete in a skills bout as James Allum takes part in his second fight.

Light heavyweight Benjamin Brignell is out injured, but a host of other fighters will be taking part.

Charlie Crick, Charlie Rippingdale and Ethan Mappledoram are other headline acts for Haddenham and Ely ABC, while Dominic Maiden competes in a senior 64kg contest.

“I’m expecting at least five wins,” Mike added.

Entry is £15 per person.

The show takes place at Ely College, Downham Road, CB6 2SH on Saturday, April 2 – doors open at 5.30pm and boxing starts at 7.30pm.