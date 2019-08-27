Advanced search

British athlete and Olympian Derek Redmond is guest speaker at Ely SportsAid's autumn lunch at Ely City Golf Club

27 August, 2019 - 17:21
Archant

A famous face will be the guest speaker for Ely SportsAid's autumn lunch event which takes place in a few weeks time.

British athlete and 90s Olympian Derek Redmond will take to the stage and speak to members about his athletics career on Friday, November 1.

During his career, he held the British record for the 400 metres sprint, breaking the British record in 1985, losing it and winning it back in 1987.

Derek also won gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay at the European Championships in 1986 and silver in 1987.

In the 1991 World Championships Derek was a member of the British team that shocked the athletics world by beating the much-favoured American team into second place.

At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Derek was in good form and posted the fastest time of the first round, and went on to win his quarter-final.

On 10 January 2012, it was announced that his father Jim would be one of the Olympic torch bearers in London for the Summer Games.

Ticket holders will get the chance to hear all about Derek's life at the event held at the Ely City Golf Club from 12.30pm to 1pm on November 1.

For tickets, email: paula4sportsaid@gmail.com

