Fox Motorsport's Mark Murfitt from Ely part of team's double podium finish at British GT Championships at Snetterton

Mark Murfitt, a British GT driver from Ely was part of Fox Motorsport�s double podium finish at the championships at Snetterton. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

A British GT racing driver from East Cambridgeshire was a contributor to Fox Motorsport's double podium finish at Snetterton this weekend.

Mark Murfitt from Ely twice finished second in the GT4 Pro-Am division at the British GT Championships with the Mercedes AMG GT4.

Murfitt and his fellow Fox Motorsport team mate Michael Broadhurst were fifth-fastest in both races on Sunday, May 19.

The team say Sunday's efforts proved to be the "best ever weekend" with the Mercedes car which was tested extensively at their Norfolk circuit.

Mark said: "I'm still feeling a bit numb really! Qualifying was the key to our Race one performance.

"While we were running quite close with the other cars, there was always enough of a gap ahead and behind that I wasn't really in a battle.

"Race two was definitely more frantic and I was delighted to make up some places during my stint and finish second.

"This is a result of a mega effort from the team across the winter in terms of preparation and I have to say thank you to Michael too; those cold mornings at Silverstone honing my car-control skills in a Caterham during the winter have been well worth it."

Broadhurst said: "I'm very pleased with the results we were able to put on the board this weekend.

"We did several days testing here during the winter, so we knew we had good potential, but with the temperatures being higher than we expected.

"We had to think quickly to adjust our set-up to make sure we could maximise the pace of the Murfitts Mercedes-AMG.

"The team did a great job with the strategy and the pitstops and Mark's driving better than ever.

"You could alreadyy see it at Oulton Park - a circuit he hates - and it's been even more apparent here.

"We head to Silverstone in good shape and aiming to repeat our pole position from last year."

Paul McNeilly, team principal, said: "I'm thrilled. Double-podiums don't come along in British GT; you have to earn them, and the team's done a magnificent job at Snetterton.

"The last time we had a weekend like this was back in 2014 when I was one of the drivers, so it's great to see that the Mercedes-AMG programme is now really bearing fruit in our second year back in British GT.

"Mark is driving a lot more smoothly this year and that's giving him a lot more confidence to push when it's really needed and he and Mikey are becoming an even stronger pair as time goes on. I know they'll be in the hunt at Silverstone; just like last year."