Brett Claydon (pictured) hopes to continue his fine end to the 2021 season in his second year as a PDC tour card holder. - Credit: Christopher Dean/PDC

Brett Claydon believes he is capable of handling the pressure as he aims to continue a fine end to his first season as a PDC tour card holder.

The Soham darts ace got off to a shaky start to life since winning a top 128 place last February, including defeat on his television debut at the UK Open.

But since then, Brett has gone on to beat the likes of ex-Premier League champion Glen Durrant, former BDO title holder Stephen Bunting and world number 11 Joe Cullen.

“Towards the end of the year when you could go out and mix with people, it probably helped me more,” said Brett.

“I don’t know what’s been the difference, probably believing in myself to actually do it; it’s timing of shots as well.

“To beat the likes of ex-Premier League champions puts me in good stead for the upcoming year.”

Brett failed to qualify for this year’s PDC World Darts Championship, but has instead been performing well on the local darts scene.

As well as at PDC Super Series events, the ex-Soham Town Rangers footballer has played for Suffolk Super League outfit Cedars Park since last summer.

And just lastly, nice to pick up a win pre-Christmas at the Lakenheath (@HeathOfficiaI) Open, organised by @mandych1c and team. Can't wait for the Tour to start again. #TeamShredder pic.twitter.com/ql3YytZB6f — Brett Claydon (@BrettClaydon) December 31, 2021

More recently, Brett won a competition in Lakenheath and strong performances in more local competitions has given him more confidence to succeed.

“If they play well against me, I try and lift my game to beat them,” he said.

“When you’re under pressure in those tight situations, the Super League has probably helped me more than what I realised.

“I’m playing in local competitions and winning them, so I’m trying to keep as active as I can so I’m ready for the start of the season.”

Happy New Year to all. Thanks to everyone who has supported me in 2021. A quick update to say that as of today I've parted ways with TCL Management. I'm very grateful to Tom and the team for the opportunities they've given me and wish them all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/3BBpywfYRU — Brett Claydon (@BrettClaydon) December 31, 2021

Brett is hoping for a strong start in his second year as a tour card holder when he prepares to take part in the first round of the Players Championship in Barnsley on February 5.

It will be the Shredder's first tournament since leaving TCL Management last week, which Brett believes will act as a good move.

“As long as you believe in your own ability that you can do it, why can’t you do it?” he added.

“If I’m letting only myself down, there wouldn’t be as much pressure as it’s only myself to blame.

“It’s taken 10 years for me to get a tour card, so I want to try my best in keeping it.”