Darts ace Brett bids to extend fine end to first PDC tour year
- Credit: Christopher Dean/PDC
Brett Claydon believes he is capable of handling the pressure as he aims to continue a fine end to his first season as a PDC tour card holder.
The Soham darts ace got off to a shaky start to life since winning a top 128 place last February, including defeat on his television debut at the UK Open.
But since then, Brett has gone on to beat the likes of ex-Premier League champion Glen Durrant, former BDO title holder Stephen Bunting and world number 11 Joe Cullen.
“Towards the end of the year when you could go out and mix with people, it probably helped me more,” said Brett.
“I don’t know what’s been the difference, probably believing in myself to actually do it; it’s timing of shots as well.
“To beat the likes of ex-Premier League champions puts me in good stead for the upcoming year.”
Brett failed to qualify for this year’s PDC World Darts Championship, but has instead been performing well on the local darts scene.
As well as at PDC Super Series events, the ex-Soham Town Rangers footballer has played for Suffolk Super League outfit Cedars Park since last summer.
Most Read
- 1 Driver in 3-car crash was 3-times over limit
- 2 Residents commended for supporting communities during pandemic
- 3 Welney flood alert lifted
- 4 Darts ace Brett bids to extend fine end to first PDC tour year
- 5 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
- 6 New junior team gets winter ready thanks to funding award
- 7 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
- 8 Caden, 10, donates £80 worth of items to Ely Foodbank
- 9 Award-winning crime novelist is coming to Manea and Ely
- 10 Cambridgeshire heroes recognised in New Year's Honours list
More recently, Brett won a competition in Lakenheath and strong performances in more local competitions has given him more confidence to succeed.
“If they play well against me, I try and lift my game to beat them,” he said.
“When you’re under pressure in those tight situations, the Super League has probably helped me more than what I realised.
“I’m playing in local competitions and winning them, so I’m trying to keep as active as I can so I’m ready for the start of the season.”
Brett is hoping for a strong start in his second year as a tour card holder when he prepares to take part in the first round of the Players Championship in Barnsley on February 5.
It will be the Shredder's first tournament since leaving TCL Management last week, which Brett believes will act as a good move.
“As long as you believe in your own ability that you can do it, why can’t you do it?” he added.
“If I’m letting only myself down, there wouldn’t be as much pressure as it’s only myself to blame.
“It’s taken 10 years for me to get a tour card, so I want to try my best in keeping it.”