Published: 4:34 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 4:36 PM September 14, 2021

Tariq Khan is one boxer from Haddenham and Ely ABC that will be in action on September 18 at his club's home show. - Credit: Mike Sawyer

Some of the next generation of boxers at Haddenham and Ely ABC will take to the ring this weekend.

Fighters include Charlie Sawyer and Tariq Khan will be in action as the club prepares for its home event on Saturday, September 18.

Trainer Mike Sawyer said: “We are expecting 17 bouts and we hope to have 15 on the night.”

Boxers from the likes of Gator ABC in Ilford, Broad Street ABC and other London-based clubs are due to attend, as the local lads look to impress once again.

Mike added: “We hope that they win and we hope to see progress, like when Tyler Goodjohn boxed.

Trainer Mike Sawyer hopes that the current crop of boxers at Haddenham and Ely ABC can be inspired by former member Tyler Goodjohn (left). - Credit: Daniel Mason

“With boxing, you may see a boy that has got a lot of potential.”

Doors open at 6pm at Ely College, Downham Road, CB6 2SH and the boxing starts at 7.45pm. Entry is £15 and you can pay on the door.

Goodjohn returned to his former club as he met some of the current crop of upcoming boxers during a training session in July.