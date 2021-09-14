Trainer hoping for progress as boxers get ready to shine
- Credit: Mike Sawyer
Some of the next generation of boxers at Haddenham and Ely ABC will take to the ring this weekend.
Fighters include Charlie Sawyer and Tariq Khan will be in action as the club prepares for its home event on Saturday, September 18.
Trainer Mike Sawyer said: “We are expecting 17 bouts and we hope to have 15 on the night.”
Boxers from the likes of Gator ABC in Ilford, Broad Street ABC and other London-based clubs are due to attend, as the local lads look to impress once again.
Mike added: “We hope that they win and we hope to see progress, like when Tyler Goodjohn boxed.
You may also want to watch:
“With boxing, you may see a boy that has got a lot of potential.”
Doors open at 6pm at Ely College, Downham Road, CB6 2SH and the boxing starts at 7.45pm. Entry is £15 and you can pay on the door.
Goodjohn returned to his former club as he met some of the current crop of upcoming boxers during a training session in July.
Most Read
- 1 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash
- 2 Hard-fought win for Fen Tigers marred by horror crash
- 3 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
- 4 The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year
- 5 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
- 6 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
- 7 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
- 8 Nine-year-old's ‘miles for smiles’ challenge
- 9 How it all began, and how it's going for the Princess of Wales hospital
- 10 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed