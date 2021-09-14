News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Trainer hoping for progress as boxers get ready to shine

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:34 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 4:36 PM September 14, 2021
Tariq Khan Haddenham and Ely Amateur Boxing Club

Tariq Khan is one boxer from Haddenham and Ely ABC that will be in action on September 18 at his club's home show. - Credit: Mike Sawyer

Some of the next generation of boxers at Haddenham and Ely ABC will take to the ring this weekend. 

Fighters include Charlie Sawyer and Tariq Khan will be in action as the club prepares for its home event on Saturday, September 18. 

Trainer Mike Sawyer said: “We are expecting 17 bouts and we hope to have 15 on the night.” 

Boxers from the likes of Gator ABC in Ilford, Broad Street ABC and other London-based clubs are due to attend, as the local lads look to impress once again. 

Mike added: “We hope that they win and we hope to see progress, like when Tyler Goodjohn boxed. 

Mike Sawyer and Tyler Goodjohn at Haddenham and Ely ABC

Trainer Mike Sawyer hopes that the current crop of boxers at Haddenham and Ely ABC can be inspired by former member Tyler Goodjohn (left). - Credit: Daniel Mason

You may also want to watch:

“With boxing, you may see a boy that has got a lot of potential.” 

Doors open at 6pm at Ely College, Downham Road, CB6 2SH and the boxing starts at 7.45pm. Entry is £15 and you can pay on the door. 

Goodjohn returned to his former club as he met some of the current crop of upcoming boxers during a training session in July. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 
  2. 2 Hard-fought win for Fen Tigers marred by horror crash
  3. 3 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
  1. 4 The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year
  2. 5 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
  3. 6 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
  4. 7 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
  5. 8 Nine-year-old's ‘miles for smiles’ challenge
  6. 9 How it all began, and how it's going for the Princess of Wales hospital
  7. 10 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed
Boxing
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

Food and Drink

11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The team at the High Flyer in Ely

Food and Drink | Video

Pub's makeover means a new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Field blaze in Soham

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Well-developed fire found in Cambs field

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Debbie Lawrence and Thomas Norfolk of St Mary's Dental Practice Ely

People

'Lucky' dental nurse Debbie marks 40 years of service

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon