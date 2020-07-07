Advanced search

Boxer turned porn star Tyler Goodjohn eyes American dream as he plans ring comeback

PUBLISHED: 13:01 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 07 July 2020

Tyler Goodjohn is hoping for more scenes like this as part of the International Championship Boxing league. Here, Tyler celebrates his world bare knuckle boxing title victory with Mike Sawyer. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tyler Goodjohn is hoping for more scenes like this as part of the International Championship Boxing league. Here, Tyler celebrates his world bare knuckle boxing title victory with Mike Sawyer. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Tyler Goodjohn, who quit bare knuckle boxing to become a porn star, believes it’s “a dream come true” as he plans to make a comeback to the ring.

The Wentworth fighter has received an offer to compete in the International Championship Boxing league (ICB) in the United States, a new combat sport featuring 32 top professional athletes from around the world.

Goodjohn first spoke to ICB about competing in the sport, which runs by boxing rules in an octagon ring, around February to March this year, having announced his retirement from bare knuckle boxing last month.

“The things they were offering me, it seemed too good to be true. They’re saying they have training camps in Las Vegas and Virginia, and it seemed too good,” he said.

“I wanted to learn more about it; they sent me information and a contract, and they really want to take this sport to the next level. I’m happy to jump on board and be the face of it.

“I get a lot of fans from America saying how much they support me, so the word got around.”

MORE: Unbeaten bare knuckle boxing star Tyler Goodjohn retires to become a porn star

As well as aiming to be the face of his new venture, Goodjohn hopes to juggle his commitments to the adult industry alongside fighting after signing a deal with adult social network OnlyFans, and is also preparing to open his designer and vintage clothes shop in Ely, Heat Hut, on July 31.

He also hopes his newfound persona will be a hit with American boxing fans, but although he’s unsure when his ICB debut will take place, the former bare knuckle champion wants to make an instant impression.

“I think I’m more suited to America than I am at home,” he said.

“They like characters and I think the porn star/fighter persona will blow up in America. At the end of the day, you could be the best fighter in the world, but if you don’t have that character, you won’t make it.

“As far as I’m concerned, fighting will always come first; it has to. I’ve been boxing for 19 years; I know if you will make anything out of a fighting career, you have to give 100 per cent.

“I think they are looking for a September show behind closed doors, but on pay-per-view. I want to get out there, show my face in America and see what happens.

“I know a lot of people in America in the industry that will help me out, so the sky is the limit.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Landlord of pub near Wicken Fen thanks everyone who helped prevent fire spreading to thatched roof

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at The Maid's Head in Wicken on Saturday night. Pictures: The Maid's Head on Facebook

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Landlord of pub near Wicken Fen thanks everyone who helped prevent fire spreading to thatched roof

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at The Maid's Head in Wicken on Saturday night. Pictures: The Maid's Head on Facebook

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rail upgrades aim to benefit Ely and Cambridge commuters with more reliable service

Rail passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are thought to benefit from a more reliable service after work to replace nearly four miles of track. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Arbuckles re-opens post-lockdown with social distancing measures in place to protect customers

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Boxer turned porn star Tyler Goodjohn eyes American dream as he plans ring comeback

Tyler Goodjohn is hoping for more scenes like this as part of the International Championship Boxing league. Here, Tyler celebrates his world bare knuckle boxing title victory with Mike Sawyer. Picture: SUBMITTED

Council promises ‘absolute and serious commitment’ to tackling BAME inequalities

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured alongside 'Black Lives Matter' rocks hand-painted by members of Ely Rock Eels.

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS