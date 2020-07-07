Boxer turned porn star Tyler Goodjohn eyes American dream as he plans ring comeback

Tyler Goodjohn is hoping for more scenes like this as part of the International Championship Boxing league. Here, Tyler celebrates his world bare knuckle boxing title victory with Mike Sawyer. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Tyler Goodjohn, who quit bare knuckle boxing to become a porn star, believes it’s “a dream come true” as he plans to make a comeback to the ring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wentworth fighter has received an offer to compete in the International Championship Boxing league (ICB) in the United States, a new combat sport featuring 32 top professional athletes from around the world.

Goodjohn first spoke to ICB about competing in the sport, which runs by boxing rules in an octagon ring, around February to March this year, having announced his retirement from bare knuckle boxing last month.

“The things they were offering me, it seemed too good to be true. They’re saying they have training camps in Las Vegas and Virginia, and it seemed too good,” he said.

“I wanted to learn more about it; they sent me information and a contract, and they really want to take this sport to the next level. I’m happy to jump on board and be the face of it.

“I get a lot of fans from America saying how much they support me, so the word got around.”

MORE: Unbeaten bare knuckle boxing star Tyler Goodjohn retires to become a porn star

As well as aiming to be the face of his new venture, Goodjohn hopes to juggle his commitments to the adult industry alongside fighting after signing a deal with adult social network OnlyFans, and is also preparing to open his designer and vintage clothes shop in Ely, Heat Hut, on July 31.

He also hopes his newfound persona will be a hit with American boxing fans, but although he’s unsure when his ICB debut will take place, the former bare knuckle champion wants to make an instant impression.

“I think I’m more suited to America than I am at home,” he said.

“They like characters and I think the porn star/fighter persona will blow up in America. At the end of the day, you could be the best fighter in the world, but if you don’t have that character, you won’t make it.

“As far as I’m concerned, fighting will always come first; it has to. I’ve been boxing for 19 years; I know if you will make anything out of a fighting career, you have to give 100 per cent.

“I think they are looking for a September show behind closed doors, but on pay-per-view. I want to get out there, show my face in America and see what happens.

“I know a lot of people in America in the industry that will help me out, so the sky is the limit.”

You may also want to watch: