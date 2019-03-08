Advanced search

BOWLS: Round-up of Ely & District Leagues

PUBLISHED: 09:57 12 July 2019

Round-up of the Ely & District Bowls League. Picture: Supplied

Archant

It is mid-season for the club teams playing in the Ely & District Leagues.

In the afternoon League's divisions, Bottisham and Chippenham lead Division 1 whilst newly promoted Stretham have all to play for during the next nine weeks to keep themselves from being relegated again next year.

Division 2 sees three half points separating the top five teams of Mitchell Lodge, Burwell, Soham B, Fordham and newcomers Chesterton.

In the Mens' Evening League, five teams lead with the top slot going to Soham A throughout the first half of the season and Littleport putting in a determined challenge.

Soham B and Haddenham have steadfastly maintained a supporting role hoping for better luck in the second half of the season.

The Ladies' Evening League is dominated by Littleport with Haddenham challenging.

Soham B, Fordham, Chippenham and Ely Beet A all have two games in hand and are vying for third place.

Littleport have an almost unassailable lead when combining the scores for the best club team of men and ladies as they are 24 half points clear of Soham A and Fordham.

Hoping for good bowling weather during the next nine weeks all clubs will be looking forward to the finals to be held at Chippenham club on Sunday, August 25.

