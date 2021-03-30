Crews selected as the Boat Race preparation heads into final stages
Cambridge and Oxford have announced their crews for the men's and women's Boat Race but using slightly different selection tactics.
Rob Weber, head coach of the Cambridge women, has gone for an eight largely made up of those who would have raced last year had the race not been cancelled.
They only make two changes from the 2020 group, Adriana Perez Rotondo and Sarah Tisdall coming in at either end of the boat.
The Dark Blues have opted to make four changes from last year with OUBC president Kaitlyn Dennis missing out.
The Oxford men have four returning Blues to Cambridge’s two.
President Callum Sullivan, an U23 world champion in 2019 with GB men's eight, gets the nod in the five-seat for Cambridge while his Oxford counterpart, Alexander Bebb, is in the two position.
Oxford's president last year, Augustin Wambersie, will go head-to-head with Drew Taylor in the stroke seat. Wambersie is a Belgian who learnt to row on the Lagoa in Rio de Janeiro while Taylor, a native of Dallas, Texas, is making his debut in the race.
This will be the 166th men’s race, but only the second on the River Great Ouse, while the women will have their 75th tussle.