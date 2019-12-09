Ely Sailing Club host their annual trophy presentation evening - here's the full list of winners
PUBLISHED: 11:40 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 09 December 2019
John elworthy
Ely Sailing Club's annual trophy presentation evening was once again an enjoyable occasion. The trophies on display looked magnificent, some of which had recently been refurbished to smarten them up, while others had been renewed to replace those that were starting to look a little tired. Pictures; ELY SAILING CLUB
Each winner had their achievements read out one by one by Commodore Mark Stamford, and trophies awarded by his partner Christine Duncan. Prize winners received a certificate of their awards and the trophies themselves.
Expressions of thanks and gratitude were exchanged with all those who had contributed their time freely throughout the season.
The full list of prize winners as follows:
John Wells
Laser Class Cup - Aggregate Points
Laser Class Cup - Best 10 Races
Camweld Trophy
Halloween Bowl
Spring Handicap Series Tankard
August Mini Handicap Series Tankard
Autumn Handicap Series Tankard
Thurmott Shield - Adult Aggregate Points
Kirk Stamford
Easter Egg Trophy
Jamie Butcher Memorial Trophy
Roswell Monster Trophy
Double Hander (Bob Utterridge) Trophy - Co-winner
Team Racing Trophy - Co-winner
Ian Wakeling
Mixed Fleet Handicap Trophy - Aggregate Points
Mixed Fleet Handicap Trophy - 10 Races
Page Fine Jewellery Summer Handicap Series Cup
Pursuit Trophy
Xavier Goujon
Mixed Fleet Handicap Trophy - Best 10 Races - Runner-Up
Kate Goujon
Dr K. Maurice Smith Cup for Crewing
Sara Goujon
Thursday Evening Handicap Shield
Norman Brettell Cup - Cadet Aggregate Points
Junior Ship's Wheel - Most Improved Cadet Helm
Halloween Race Fancy Dress Award - Co-winner
Alex Goujon
Halloween Race Fancy Dress Award - Co-winner
Best "Supportive Little Sister" Award - New for 2019
Alayne Seymour
Ladies Plate
12 Hour Race Trophy - Co-winner
Kingfisher Trophy for Clubmanship
Tatiana Hazelwood
George Washington Trophy
Travellers Award
Chandler Stamford
Whitsun Cup
Baby Easter Egg Trophy
Gary Ungless
Solo Class Cup - Aggregate Points
Solo Class Salver - Best 10 Races
Mike Williams
Double Hander (Bob Utterridge) Trophy - Co-winner
Baby Roswell Monster Trophy
Alison Coe
Saturday Social Sailing Trophy
Tim Downs
Sportsmanship Salver
Christine Duncan
Queen Duck - Best Capsize
Gil Hart
Winter Model Yachting Series
Suzie Sallis
12 Hour Race Trophy - Co-winner
Tibor Takacs
Ship's Wheel Perpetual Plate - Most Improved Adult Helm
Alan White
Summer Model Yachting Series
Rhys Williams
Junior Trophy