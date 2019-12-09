Ely Sailing Club host their annual trophy presentation evening - here's the full list of winners

Ely Sailing Club's annual trophy presentation evening was once again an enjoyable occasion. The trophies on display looked magnificent, some of which had recently been refurbished to smarten them up, while others had been renewed to replace those that were starting to look a little tired. Pictures; ELY SAILING CLUB Archant

Each winner had their achievements read out one by one by Commodore Mark Stamford, and trophies awarded by his partner Christine Duncan. Prize winners received a certificate of their awards and the trophies themselves.

Expressions of thanks and gratitude were exchanged with all those who had contributed their time freely throughout the season.

The full list of prize winners as follows:

John Wells

Laser Class Cup - Aggregate Points

Laser Class Cup - Best 10 Races

Camweld Trophy

Halloween Bowl

Spring Handicap Series Tankard

August Mini Handicap Series Tankard

Autumn Handicap Series Tankard

Thurmott Shield - Adult Aggregate Points

Kirk Stamford

Easter Egg Trophy

Jamie Butcher Memorial Trophy

Roswell Monster Trophy

Double Hander (Bob Utterridge) Trophy - Co-winner

Team Racing Trophy - Co-winner

Ian Wakeling

Mixed Fleet Handicap Trophy - Aggregate Points

Mixed Fleet Handicap Trophy - 10 Races

Page Fine Jewellery Summer Handicap Series Cup

Pursuit Trophy

Xavier Goujon

Mixed Fleet Handicap Trophy - Best 10 Races - Runner-Up

Kate Goujon

Dr K. Maurice Smith Cup for Crewing

Sara Goujon

Thursday Evening Handicap Shield

Norman Brettell Cup - Cadet Aggregate Points

Junior Ship's Wheel - Most Improved Cadet Helm

Halloween Race Fancy Dress Award - Co-winner

Alex Goujon

Halloween Race Fancy Dress Award - Co-winner

Best "Supportive Little Sister" Award - New for 2019

Alayne Seymour

Ladies Plate

12 Hour Race Trophy - Co-winner

Kingfisher Trophy for Clubmanship

Tatiana Hazelwood

George Washington Trophy

Travellers Award

Chandler Stamford

Whitsun Cup

Baby Easter Egg Trophy

Gary Ungless

Solo Class Cup - Aggregate Points

Solo Class Salver - Best 10 Races

Mike Williams

Double Hander (Bob Utterridge) Trophy - Co-winner

Baby Roswell Monster Trophy

Alison Coe

Saturday Social Sailing Trophy

Tim Downs

Sportsmanship Salver

Christine Duncan

Queen Duck - Best Capsize

Gil Hart

Winter Model Yachting Series

Suzie Sallis

12 Hour Race Trophy - Co-winner

Tibor Takacs

Ship's Wheel Perpetual Plate - Most Improved Adult Helm

Alan White

Summer Model Yachting Series

Rhys Williams

Junior Trophy