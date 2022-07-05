A paralysed former jockey takes on charity cycle challenge

A paralysed former jockey will be taking on a cycling challenge this month in aid of the charities that helped him during and after his accident and rehabilitation.

The rider, Jacob Pritchard Webb, had a successful career until a fall at Auteil in Jue 2020 that left him with many injuries to his ribs, sternum and vertebrae; injuries that left him paralysed.

The 25-year-old will be undertaking a 140-mile long journey between two Jockey Club race courses.

He will travel from Cheltenham, the home of Jump racing, and flat racing “head quarters” Newmarket.

He is hoping to raise £25,000 each for the Injured Jockey’s Fund and the Matt Hampson Foundation, these are the two jockey charities that have supported Jacob since the accident at Auteil.

Jacob has been training for this event in the upcoming weeks and has even been joined by Harry Potter actor James Phelps.

James said: “Like all good things, it came about over a beer!

“We met each other at Mike Tindall’s golf day earlier in the year and we got speaking about Jacob’s challenge.

“We found somewhere roughly near where he’d be starting from in the Cotswolds and did about 20 miles.

“Literally every cyclist that went past – and there were quite a few of them – almost all tipped their hat to him and said fair play.

Jacob will be joined by other racing stars on his ride, including 20-time champion Jump jockey Sir AP McCoy

“My brain tells me that I’m not allowed to stop and I need to finish as quickly as possible and I think I just need to get out of that mind-set.

“I’m both excited and nervous for Thursday now. I’m looking forward to the rest I’ll get now in the next couple of days and I’ll be taking on lots of carbs.”

“Anyone can join us if they want to, it’s an open invite.

“Sean Boyce, a presenter on Sky Racing, is joining us on the second day and it’s the more the merrier.

“Feel free to drop me a tweet and I’ll let you know the route and you can meet us there.”

The challenge will start on July 7 and Jacob hopes to end on July 9, in time for the Darley July Cup Day at Newmarket.

If you’d like to sponsor Jacob, go to: https://www.sponsorme.co.uk/jacobwebb/the-cross-countys-cycle-challenge.aspx







