Ely martial arts school claim European success

Kuk Sool Won - Ely finished joint-fourth out of 58 schools in the European Championships held in Norwich, becoming the youngest school to achieve a top-four berth in the process.Picture; KUK SOOL WON Archant

A martial arts school based in Ely achieved continental success on Saturday.

Kuk Sool Won - Ely finished joint-fourth out of 58 schools in the European Championships held in Norwich, becoming the youngest school to achieve a top-four berth in the process.

A host of medals were won by the school, claiming six golds, nine silvers and two bronzes in Norfolk.

To top it off, a sword was received by the founder and grand master to the school, who fielded 38 competitors, the lowest number out of the top seven finishers.

After the event, Kuk Sool Won - Ely posted on Facebook: "We are a young school that's full of heart, dedication, commitment and one hell of a support team standing strong behind us!!

"Don't think we'll be taking it easy or taking the foot off the pedal, it's foot to the metal time!"

Kuk Sool Won is a Korean martial arts system founded by Suh In-Hyuk in 1961, and is taught to improve skills such as self-defence whilst also performed for more fun purposes.

Although not founded as a particular style, Kuk Sool Won aims to act as a study of other traditional Korean martial arts.

