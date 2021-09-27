Men record clean sweep as ladies suffer setback for 10is Academy
Sebastien Scaux
- Credit: 10is Academy
It was a clean sweep for 10is Academy’s men’s side as they got off to a winning start in the LTA Winter League.
The men’s team recorded an 8-0 thrashing over Cottenham 1sts in their first home match of the 2021-22 season, helped by an impressive display from Rhys Baxter.
The pair of Tom Shackleton and Sebastien Scaux earned 10is’ first point with a 6-4, 6-1 victory, followed by triumph for Rhys and Michael Ling.
Both pairs completed the doubles sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 win for Tom and Seb and a 6-2, 6-2 victory for Rhys and Michael.
“The team produced a solid performance, dropping only 16 games in four matches,” said Sebastien.
10is Academy’s ladies' 2nds were undone by Cottenham 1sts as they suffered an 8-0 defeat.
On Saturday, the men’s 2nds lost 8-0 at Needingworth 3rds, while on Sunday, 10is’ mixed 2nds beat Cambridge Tennis Academy Mixed 1sts, 7-1.
10is’ men’s first-team return to action on October 6 at home to Saffron Walden while the ladies’ 1sts play Cottenham tonight (Monday).