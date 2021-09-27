Published: 1:09 PM September 27, 2021

10is Academy's men's 1sts began their 2021-22 LTA Winter League season with victory over Cottenham 1sts. - Credit: 10is Academy

It was a clean sweep for 10is Academy’s men’s side as they got off to a winning start in the LTA Winter League.

The men’s team recorded an 8-0 thrashing over Cottenham 1sts in their first home match of the 2021-22 season, helped by an impressive display from Rhys Baxter.

The pair of Tom Shackleton and Sebastien Scaux earned 10is’ first point with a 6-4, 6-1 victory, followed by triumph for Rhys and Michael Ling.

Both pairs completed the doubles sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 win for Tom and Seb and a 6-2, 6-2 victory for Rhys and Michael.

“The team produced a solid performance, dropping only 16 games in four matches,” said Sebastien.

10is Academy’s ladies' 2nds were undone by Cottenham 1sts as they suffered an 8-0 defeat.

The 10is Academy ladies' 2nds were undone by Cottenham 2nds. - Credit: 10is Academy

On Saturday, the men’s 2nds lost 8-0 at Needingworth 3rds, while on Sunday, 10is’ mixed 2nds beat Cambridge Tennis Academy Mixed 1sts, 7-1.

10is Academy's mixed secomd team beat Cambridge Tennis Academy Mixed 1sts, 7-1. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is’ men’s first-team return to action on October 6 at home to Saffron Walden while the ladies’ 1sts play Cottenham tonight (Monday).