News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Tennis club marks anniversary in style with double triumph

Logo Icon

Sebastien Scaux

Published: 10:45 AM November 22, 2021
10is Academy of Ely vs Great Shelford LTA WInter League

10is Academy's ladies first team beat Great Shelford. - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy marked a 10-week anniversary with an impressive double victory in the LTA Winter League. 

On November 17, both the men’s and women’s and men’s first teams won against Great Shelford and Chatteris respectively, 10 weeks since the club started competition. 

Mother and daughter duo Maria and Anna won their first match 6-0, 6-0 before Sam and Mutsuko lost their first encounter 2-6, 3-6. 

Maria and Anna then put 10is ahead in their 6-1, 6-1 second round win, and Shelford’s hopes for a draw vanished when Sam and Mutsuko won 6-3, 6-4 in their second match. 

Team captain Sam said: “We’re getting better at working out how to beat the opposition, of course there were errors but our confidence grew.” 

10is Academy men's firsts vs Chatteris LTA Winter League

10is Academy's men's first team who beat Chatteris in the LTA Winter League. - Credit: 10is Academy

The men’s firsts, in third place, started brightly against fourth-placed Chatteris as the pair of Tom and Seb won 6-2, 6-0 ad 6-3, 6-1. 

Second pair Rhys and Michael also won both their matches, but after a brief home comeback, 10is regrouped to take the next three games and an overall 8-0 win. 

Most Read

  1. 1 First train in 56 years at re-opened station
  2. 2 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  3. 3 Slow, slow, slow, slow, slow says Bill
  1. 4 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
  2. 5 Baptist chapel to become village shop
  3. 6 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  4. 7 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  5. 8 Hunt is on to find stolen £13k dumper
  6. 9 Stereophonics set to perform album's 20th anniversary show in Cambridge
  7. 10 Cash machine stolen in ram-raid

10is’ men’s first team, who remain unbeaten, sit second with a match in hand and a win over Longstanton at home will take them to the top of the table. 

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family's home in Soham, provided by Sanctuary Housing, has mould, a bathroom that smells of a public toilet

Gallery

‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Care worker Micah Archer, of Woodland Road, Crystal Palace, Greater London, jailed for fraud.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Care worker stole from severely disabled man

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge, sentenced today.

Cambs Live

Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into parked car and causes damage to wall in Mill Lane, Fordham.

Cambs Live

Drivers flee after crashing into parked cars in two separate collisions

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon