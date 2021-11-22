10is Academy marked a 10-week anniversary with an impressive double victory in the LTA Winter League.

On November 17, both the men’s and women’s and men’s first teams won against Great Shelford and Chatteris respectively, 10 weeks since the club started competition.

Mother and daughter duo Maria and Anna won their first match 6-0, 6-0 before Sam and Mutsuko lost their first encounter 2-6, 3-6.

Maria and Anna then put 10is ahead in their 6-1, 6-1 second round win, and Shelford’s hopes for a draw vanished when Sam and Mutsuko won 6-3, 6-4 in their second match.

Team captain Sam said: “We’re getting better at working out how to beat the opposition, of course there were errors but our confidence grew.”

10is Academy's men's first team who beat Chatteris in the LTA Winter League. - Credit: 10is Academy

The men’s firsts, in third place, started brightly against fourth-placed Chatteris as the pair of Tom and Seb won 6-2, 6-0 ad 6-3, 6-1.

Second pair Rhys and Michael also won both their matches, but after a brief home comeback, 10is regrouped to take the next three games and an overall 8-0 win.

10is’ men’s first team, who remain unbeaten, sit second with a match in hand and a win over Longstanton at home will take them to the top of the table.