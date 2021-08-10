Published: 4:11 PM August 10, 2021

Head coach Sebastien Scaux said the 10is Academy mixed team produced their “best performance this year” despite missing out on promotion.

The team welcomed Ely Tennis Club in a local derby, and in a match packed with quality and excitement, neither side were able to make a difference.

Despite losing the first set, 10is’ Alisa and Lewis rallied to take the second set 6-2 to draw against Ely TC’s first pairing.

The hosts, who took the lead in their second match after Disa and Richard won the first set 6-4, narrowly lost the second 7-5 after serving for the match.

“In terms of serving and groundstroke, we were solid,” Scaux said, "but, we will have to work on our net play.

“Without a few loose volleys, the result could have been very different but I am proud of Disa and Richard who gave everything.”

10is’ four-set draw with Ely TC meant they were unable to finish above their neighbours, but the team has gained some valuable experience during their inaugural season in the Cambridgeshire Mixed League.

Training will start in September ahead of the winter league. If you are interested in joining 10is Academy or to learn more about the club, email: admin@10is.co.uk.