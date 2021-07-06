Bennett on top form as four Ely riders record personal bests
Five members of Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs competed, and four took advantage to set new distance personal bests.
Darran Bennett averaged over 30mph to finish the ECCA 10-mile championship race in 19:37, shaving two seconds off his previous best time for 10 miles.
Rory Havis was the second quickest Ely rider, as he crossed in 20:24 on the E2/10 course near Six Mile Bottom along the A11, ahead of John Manlow who finished in 37th place in a time of 20:32.
Manlow's time was a distance PB, as was Will Shepherd's and Alison Fox's efforts of 21:35 and 23:36 respectively.
A day later, Rob Golding was in Norfolk as he rode in the CC Breckland District Championship race on the B50/20 course on the A11, but further north near Attleborough.
Golding completed the 50-mile race in a time of 1:47:01, giving him an impressive 12th place overall.
