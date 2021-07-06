News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Bennett on top form as four Ely riders record personal bests

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:50 PM July 6, 2021   
Darran Bennett in action for Ely & District Cycling Club

Darran Bennett averaged over 30mph to finish as the fastest Ely rider at the ECCA 10-mile race near Six Mile Bottom. - Credit: Davey Jones

Five members of Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs competed, and four took advantage to set new distance personal bests.

Darran Bennett averaged over 30mph to finish the ECCA 10-mile championship race in 19:37, shaving two seconds off his previous best time for 10 miles.

Rory Havis was the second quickest Ely rider, as he crossed in 20:24 on the E2/10 course near Six Mile Bottom along the A11, ahead of John Manlow who finished in 37th place in a time of 20:32.

Manlow's time was a distance PB, as was Will Shepherd's and Alison Fox's efforts of 21:35 and 23:36 respectively.

Rory Havis racing in the ECCA 10-mile race for Ely

Rory Havis racing in the ECCA 10-mile race. - Credit: Davey Jones

A day later, Rob Golding was in Norfolk as he rode in the CC Breckland District Championship race on the B50/20 course on the A11, but further north near Attleborough. 

Golding completed the 50-mile race in a time of 1:47:01, giving him an impressive 12th place overall.

