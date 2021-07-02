Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10961118

WMS (Cambridge) Limited of Westmoor House, 68 Main Street, Pymoor, Ely, Cambs, CB6 2DY is applying for a licence to use Mount Pleasant Ind Est. 68 Main Street, Pymoor, Ely, Cambs CB6 2DY as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 20 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.