Public Notices

Notice ID: 11042866

Witchford Parish Council Streetlights Maintenance

Tenders are invited for the maintenance of 57 streetlights owned by Witchford Parish Council. Please contact the Parish Clerk for tender forms

01353 664427

witchfordparishcouncil@eastcambs.gov.uk

Closing date for receipt of tender forms

12 noon 4th January 2022