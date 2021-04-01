News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Virginijus Ltd
Notice ID: 10907435

Virginijus Skarbalijus trading as Virginijus Ltd of 88 Boswell Road, Oxford, OX4 3HP is applying for a licence to use Halls Transport Ltd, 2A Black Bank Road, Little Downham, Ely CB6 2TZ as an operating centre for 3 vehicles and 1 trailer.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Dog groomers from Ely and Littleport shine on national stage

Pets

Dog groomers overwhelmed thanks to latest success

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Tesco's store at Hostmoor Avenue, March. Picture: Google Maps

Retail

Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Three Pickerels at Mepal

Easter

11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
ITV This Morning punting River Cam Cambridge

TV | Video

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson film This Morning on River Cam

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon