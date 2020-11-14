LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE
- Credit: Archant
Notice is given that I, Richard Willoughby Harrison have on the 04 November 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Crystal Ship Café Bar, of 32-33 Earith Business Park, Meadow Drove, Earith, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE28 3QF for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises and away from the premises between the hours of 06:00 to 24:00 Sunday to Thursday and 06:00 to 01:00 Friday and Saturday.
Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:
Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN
Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 03 December 2020.
Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.