News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:05 AM June 26, 2020    Updated: 11:38 AM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Taylor Potatoes Ltd. of 17 Oak Lane, Littleport, Cambs, CB6 1RS is applying for a licence to use 17 Oak Lane, Littleport, CAMBS CB6 1RS as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Taylor Potatoes Ltd. of 17 Oak Lane, Littleport, Cambs, CB6 1RS is applying for a licence to use 17 Oak Lane, Littleport, CAMBS CB6 1RS as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Wisbech to Littleport, Ely to Upwell - coronavirus cases up to Christmas...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

East of England Ambulance Service | Video

Heroes of 2021 across Cambridgeshire recognised in New Year's Honours list

The Newsroom

Logo Icon

Weather | Video

Photographer captures stunning sunset images of east Cambs flooding

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

MP and former Ely councillor tells of what it's like to have Covid for...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus