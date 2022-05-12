LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11146388

Notice is hereby given that Winifred Mary Day and Mary Evelyn Radford have on 25 April 2022 applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence for Brook House 49 Brook Street Soham Cambridgeshire CB7 5AD.

The application is for Plays, Films, Indoor Sporting Events, Live Music, Recorded Music, Performance of Dance and Entertainment of a Similar Description: Monday to Sunday 12:00 to 00:00 hours.

Provision of Late Night Refreshment: Monday to Sunday 23:00 to 00:00 hours Sale by Retail of Alcohol: 12:00 to 00:00 hours Premises opening hours: 07:30 to 00:30 hours

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by submitting a completed representation form to Environmental Services Licensing Section The Grange Nutholt Lane Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE by 23 May 2022.

A copy of the form to make representations on can be downloaded from the Council’s web site www.eastcambs.gov.uk or by telephoning 01353 665555. The application can be viewed, by appointment, at the Council Offices during normal office hours (Monday to Thursday 08:45 to 17:00 and Friday 08:45 to 16:30).

